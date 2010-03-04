Secura Reversal

🚀 Secura Reversal EA – Catch market reversals with precision!
RSI + Volume + ATR-based money management, with built-in Break-Even protection.
Safe, smart, and ready-to-trade out of the box.

Recommended for forex major pairs. contact me for set files

Secura Reversal is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential reversal points in the market using a combination of RSI, Volume, and ATR filters. It provides flexible money management, including fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing, and includes a built-in Break-Even option to help manage trades once they move into profit.

This EA is built for traders who prefer a structured approach to reversal strategies and want tools that adapt to market volatility.

📌 Main Features

  • Uses RSI + Volume confirmation at overbought levels to identify potential reversals.

  • ATR-based calculation for Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Automatic Break-Even adjustment to reduce risk when trades move in your favor.

  • Flexible lot sizing: choose between fixed lot (default 0.01) or percentage-based risk.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (default logic designed for H1).

  • Simple input settings, beginner-friendly yet adaptable for experienced users.


Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione