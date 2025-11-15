Professional Day Trading EA with 90% Win Rate & Smart Dynamic Exits





Flaminex Gold Pro - Advanced Multi-Indicator Gold Trading System

✅ NOT Grid | ✅ NOT Martingale | ✅ NOT AI Hype | ✅ R

CORE TRADING STRATEGY

Flaminex Gold Pro employs a multi-indicator confluence system that combines:

EMA (Exponential Moving Average) - Trend direction identification

- Trend direction identification ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength confirmation

- Trend strength confirmation CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Momentum analysis

- Momentum analysis Fibonacci Levels - Key support/resistance zones

- Key support/resistance zones ATR (Average True Range) - Volatility-based position sizing

- Volatility-based position sizing + Additional proprietary filters

Backtest the demo with the default settings to see the performance for yourself

Works best with Fixed Lot size settings



How It Works:

Market Analysis: Scans Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 timeframe for high-probability trend setups Entry Confirmation: Waits for multiple indicator confluence before entering Dynamic Risk Management: Adjusts stop loss based on market volatility (ATR) Smart Exit System: Uses multiple exit strategies based on market conditions Protection First: Built-in news filter and time filter to avoid high-impact events

ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic Stop Loss System

NOT fixed pip stop loss - Adapts to market volatility

- Adapts to market volatility ATR-based calculations ensure stops are placed intelligently

ensure stops are placed intelligently No Grid or Martingale - Every trade has a predefined maximum loss

Multiple Exit Strategies

Trend reversal detection

Profit target achievement

Trailing stop activation

Time-based exits

Indicator signal reversal

KEY FEATURES

✔️ Default Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1 Timeframe ✔️ News Filter - Automatically avoids major economic events ✔️ Time Filter - Trade only during your preferred market hours ✔️ Trailing Stop Options - Lock in profits as trades move in your favor ✔️ Multiple Lot Size Options - Fixed, Auto, Risk-based sizing ✔️ Multi-Exit Strategy System - Adapts to different market conditions ✔️ Low Spread Optimization - Designed for ECN accounts ✔️ Fully Customizable - Adjust risk, indicators, and filters to your preference

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Parameter Requirement Broker Type ECN with low spreads Minimum Deposit $200 USD (Conservative: $500+) Recommended Pair XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe H1 (1 Hour) - Default optimized Spread Low spread broker essential



Leverage 1:100 or higher

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

✅ Traders who want consistent, sustainable growth ✅ Those seeking a transparent, logical strategy (not a black box) ✅ Gold traders looking for high win rate systems ✅ Investors who understand the importance of proper risk management ✅ Traders tired of Grid/Martingale EAs that blow accounts

❌ NOT for those seeking "get rich quick" schemes ❌ NOT for traders unwilling to use proper risk management ❌ NOT compatible with high-spread brokers



