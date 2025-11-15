Flaminex Gold Pro
- Experts
- Lesiba Shalton Letsoalo
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Professional Day Trading EA with 90% Win Rate & Smart Dynamic Exits
✅ NOT Grid | ✅ NOT Martingale | ✅ NOT AI Hype | ✅ R
CORE TRADING STRATEGY
Flaminex Gold Pro employs a multi-indicator confluence system that combines:
- EMA (Exponential Moving Average) - Trend direction identification
- ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength confirmation
- CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Momentum analysis
- Fibonacci Levels - Key support/resistance zones
- ATR (Average True Range) - Volatility-based position sizing
- + Additional proprietary filters
Backtest the demo with the default settings to see the performance for yourself
Works best with Fixed Lot size settings
How It Works:
- Market Analysis: Scans Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 timeframe for high-probability trend setups
- Entry Confirmation: Waits for multiple indicator confluence before entering
- Dynamic Risk Management: Adjusts stop loss based on market volatility (ATR)
- Smart Exit System: Uses multiple exit strategies based on market conditions
- Protection First: Built-in news filter and time filter to avoid high-impact events
ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Dynamic Stop Loss System
- NOT fixed pip stop loss - Adapts to market volatility
- ATR-based calculations ensure stops are placed intelligently
- No Grid or Martingale - Every trade has a predefined maximum loss
Multiple Exit Strategies
- Trend reversal detection
- Profit target achievement
- Trailing stop activation
- Time-based exits
- Indicator signal reversal
KEY FEATURES
✔️ Default Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1 Timeframe ✔️ News Filter - Automatically avoids major economic events ✔️ Time Filter - Trade only during your preferred market hours ✔️ Trailing Stop Options - Lock in profits as trades move in your favor ✔️ Multiple Lot Size Options - Fixed, Auto, Risk-based sizing ✔️ Multi-Exit Strategy System - Adapts to different market conditions ✔️ Low Spread Optimization - Designed for ECN accounts ✔️ Fully Customizable - Adjust risk, indicators, and filters to your preference
RECOMMENDED SETUP
|Parameter
|Requirement
|Broker Type
|ECN with low spreads
|Minimum Deposit
|$200 USD (Conservative: $500+)
|Recommended Pair
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|H1 (1 Hour) - Default optimized
|Spread
|Low spread broker essential
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
✅ Traders who want consistent, sustainable growth ✅ Those seeking a transparent, logical strategy (not a black box) ✅ Gold traders looking for high win rate systems ✅ Investors who understand the importance of proper risk management ✅ Traders tired of Grid/Martingale EAs that blow accounts
❌ NOT for those seeking "get rich quick" schemes ❌ NOT for traders unwilling to use proper risk management ❌ NOT compatible with high-spread brokers