Flaminex Gold Pro

 Flaminex Gold Pro - Advanced Multi-Indicator Gold Trading System

Professional Day Trading EA with 90% Win Rate & Smart Dynamic Exits


NOT Grid | ✅ NOT Martingale | ✅ NOT AI Hype | ✅ R

CORE TRADING STRATEGY

Flaminex Gold Pro employs a multi-indicator confluence system that combines:

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average) - Trend direction identification
  • ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength confirmation
  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Momentum analysis
  • Fibonacci Levels - Key support/resistance zones
  • ATR (Average True Range) - Volatility-based position sizing
  • + Additional proprietary filters

Backtest the demo with the default settings to see the performance for yourself

Works best with Fixed Lot size settings


How It Works:

  1. Market Analysis: Scans Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 timeframe for high-probability trend setups
  2. Entry Confirmation: Waits for multiple indicator confluence before entering
  3. Dynamic Risk Management: Adjusts stop loss based on market volatility (ATR)
  4. Smart Exit System: Uses multiple exit strategies based on market conditions
  5. Protection First: Built-in news filter and time filter to avoid high-impact events

ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic Stop Loss System

  • NOT fixed pip stop loss - Adapts to market volatility
  • ATR-based calculations ensure stops are placed intelligently
  • No Grid or Martingale - Every trade has a predefined maximum loss

Multiple Exit Strategies

  • Trend reversal detection
  • Profit target achievement
  • Trailing stop activation
  • Time-based exits
  • Indicator signal reversal

KEY FEATURES

✔️ Default Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1 Timeframe ✔️ News Filter - Automatically avoids major economic events ✔️ Time Filter - Trade only during your preferred market hours ✔️ Trailing Stop Options - Lock in profits as trades move in your favor ✔️ Multiple Lot Size Options - Fixed, Auto, Risk-based sizing ✔️ Multi-Exit Strategy System - Adapts to different market conditions ✔️ Low Spread Optimization - Designed for ECN accounts ✔️ Fully Customizable - Adjust risk, indicators, and filters to your preference

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Parameter Requirement
Broker Type ECN with low spreads
Minimum Deposit $200 USD (Conservative: $500+)
Recommended Pair XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1 (1 Hour) - Default optimized
Spread Low spread broker essential


Leverage 1:100 or higher

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

✅ Traders who want consistent, sustainable growth ✅ Those seeking a transparent, logical strategy (not a black box) ✅ Gold traders looking for high win rate systems ✅ Investors who understand the importance of proper risk management ✅ Traders tired of Grid/Martingale EAs that blow accounts

❌ NOT for those seeking "get rich quick" schemes ❌ NOT for traders unwilling to use proper risk management ❌ NOT compatible with high-spread brokers



