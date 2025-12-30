Advanced ORB Gold

Recommended Broker > https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK

ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System

🔥 LAUNCH PRICE: $89 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now!

Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection

Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading.

🎯 Key Features:

✅ Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters

✅ High-Impact News Filter - Avoids trading during major news events (5 customizable times)

✅ No Overtrade Protection - One position at a time with built-in margin safety

✅ Fully Adjustable Inputs - Customize SL, TP, lot size, risk % to match your capital

✅ Low Capital Friendly - Trade from $300 on RAW/ECN accounts

✅ Tight Spread Optimized - Works perfectly with ECN, STP, and low-spread brokers

📊 Advanced Recovery System:

Opposite entry at SL with 2x lot size

Continues until profitable trade

Automatic reset on profit

Margin-safe execution

Maximum recovery depth control

🎨 Enhanced Dashboard:

Account stats, win rate, max drawdown, total profit %, equity, balance - all displayed on-chart in real-time.

💼 Perfect For:

Accounts from $300 to $100,000+

ECN/RAW/Standard accounts

Traders who want automated recovery

Low-spread environments ( XAUUSD, major pairs)

All inputs adjustable - Tailor the EA to YOUR risk tolerance and capital size!

⚡ Limited Time Launch Pricing - Price Increases Automatically!

Compatible with MT5 Build 3640+ | Netting Accounts | Fully tested on EURUSD & XAUUSD





🎯 INTELLIGENT TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART RECOVERY

Advanced ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategy enhanced with institutional-grade risk management and market analysis tools.

⚡ KEY FEATURES

🔄 SMART RECOVERY & AUTO RECOVERY SYSTEM

Automatic opposite-entry on SL with 2x lot sizing

Intelligent recovery chain until profit target reached

Built-in margin protection prevents over-leveraging

Auto-reset on profitable trades

🛡️ NO OVER-TRADING PROTECTION

One-trade-at-a-time policy

Daily profit target with auto-pause/resume

Maximum recovery depth limits

Spread filter prevents high-cost entries

📊 REAL-TIME CHART SCANNER FOR LIVE ANALYSIS

ATR-based Volatility Scanner - Avoids low volatility & ranging markets

- Avoids low volatility & ranging markets ADX Trend Strength Filter - Only trades strong trending conditions

- Only trades strong trending conditions Spread Stability Check - Ensures tight, stable spreads

- Ensures tight, stable spreads Live dashboard shows market conditions in real-time

📰 HIGH-IMPACT NEWS FILTER

5 customizable news time slots

Configurable blackout periods (before/after news)

Automatic trading suspension during major events

Protects against volatile news-driven spikes

⚙️ FULLY ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

Risk per trade (% of equity)

Stop Loss & Take Profit (points)

Martingale multiplier & max steps

Trailing TP activation & step size

Volatility thresholds (ATR/ADX)

Buffer zones for retest entries

All timeframes supported

💰 FLEXIBLE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

Start from just $100 on cent/micro accounts

on cent/micro accounts Optimized for RAW & ECN accounts

Works with ANY tight spread broker

Equity-based lot sizing adapts to account growth

📈 TRADING LOGIC

ORB Detection - Identifies H4/H8 opening range high/low Breakout Confirmation - Waits for clean breakout above/below range Retest Entry - Enters on pullback to ORB level (Buy above, Sell below) Market Validation - Checks volatility, trend strength, spread before entry Smart Trailing - Activates after profit threshold, locks in gains Recovery Mode - On SL hit, places opposite trade with 2x lot at SL price level Profit Reset - Any profitable close resets recovery system

🎨 ENHANCED FEATURES

✅ Real-Time Dashboard - Account info, equity, balance, max DD, total profit %, win rate

✅ Market Condition Display - ATR, ADX, news status, spread, current lot

✅ Color-Coded Alerts - Green (tradeable), Red (blocked), Orange (warning)

✅ Full Statistics Tracking - Lifetime performance metrics on chart

✅ Broker-Safe - Respects stop levels, freeze levels, margin requirements

✅ Log Optimized - Minimal logging prevents system slowdowns

🔧 ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY

✅ Raw Spread Accounts (0-1 pip spread)

✅ ECN Accounts (commission-based)

✅ Standard Accounts (2-3 pip spread)

✅ Cent Accounts ($100 minimum)

✅ Micro Accounts (small capital)

✅ Netting & Hedging (MT5 all modes)

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative:

Risk: 0.1% per trade

Starting capital: $300+

Max martingale steps: 4

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Moderate:

Risk: 0.5% per trade

Starting capital: $1000+

Max martingale steps: 5-6

Symbols: Major pairs + XAUUSD

Aggressive:

Risk: 1-2% per trade

Starting capital: $5000+

Max martingale steps: 7

Symbols: All majors + metals

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

✅ Test on demo first with your broker's conditions

✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation (recommended)

✅ Monitor first few days to optimize settings

✅ Works best with tight spread brokers (<2 pips)

✅ Set news times according to your broker's server time

🏆 WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

✔️ Smart, Not Aggressive - Intelligent recovery vs blind martingale

✔️ Market-Aware - Won't trade poor conditions

✔️ Margin-Safe - Built-in protection prevents account blow-up

✔️ Fully Transparent - See everything on dashboard

✔️ Battle-Tested - Handles all market conditions

✔️ Professional Grade - Institutional-quality risk management