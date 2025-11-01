Auto Close Manager

🧠 AutoCloseProfitable – Smart Profit Manager

AutoCloseProfitable is a simple yet powerful utility that automatically closes profitable positions once they reach your specified minimum net profit target — including swap!

Designed for traders who want hands-free profit protection, this tool ensures that no winning trade turns back into a loss. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers who prefer precise profit management without complex configurations.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Auto-Close by Profit Target

Automatically closes open trades once they reach your chosen profit threshold (including swap).

✅ Symbol Filter

Choose to monitor only specific symbols — or leave blank to manage all current chart positions.

✅ Buy/Sell Control

Optionally enable or disable closing for BUY and/or SELL positions independently.

✅ Magic Number Filtering (optional)

Easily expand to close trades based on a specific magic number — useful for multi-strategy accounts.

✅ Detailed Logging

When enabled, verbose logs display clear information about each closed or skipped position.

✅ Simple & Lightweight

Runs instantly as a script — no complex parameters or background loops. Just drag, drop, and execute.

📊 How It Works

Set your desired profit target (e.g. 0.40 = $0.40 per trade). Choose whether to include BUY and/or SELL positions. (Optional) Specify a symbol to filter trades. Run the script — it scans all open positions and closes those that have reached the profit goal. Review the detailed results in the terminal log.

💡 Use Case Examples

Automatically lock in small profits during scalping sessions .

Use it after major news events to secure gains quickly.

Great for traders who run multiple EAs but want a unified, fast profit lock-in mechanism.

🧩 Technical Details

Type: Script (one-time execution)

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Inputs: InpProfitTarget – minimum profit (in account currency) per trade InpCloseBuy / InpCloseSell – control which sides to close InpSymbol – filter trades by symbol InpVerboseLogging – enable detailed output

Broker Type: All

Account Type: Works on demo, live, netting, and hedging accounts

💼 Protect profits. Automate discipline. Trade smarter.



