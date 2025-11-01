Auto Close Manager
- Utilità
- Bin Jumahat Johan
- Versione: 1.0
🧠 AutoCloseProfitable – Smart Profit Manager
AutoCloseProfitable is a simple yet powerful utility that automatically closes profitable positions once they reach your specified minimum net profit target — including swap!
Designed for traders who want hands-free profit protection, this tool ensures that no winning trade turns back into a loss. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers who prefer precise profit management without complex configurations.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Auto-Close by Profit Target
Automatically closes open trades once they reach your chosen profit threshold (including swap).
✅ Symbol Filter
Choose to monitor only specific symbols — or leave blank to manage all current chart positions.
✅ Buy/Sell Control
Optionally enable or disable closing for BUY and/or SELL positions independently.
✅ Magic Number Filtering (optional)
Easily expand to close trades based on a specific magic number — useful for multi-strategy accounts.
✅ Detailed Logging
When enabled, verbose logs display clear information about each closed or skipped position.
✅ Simple & Lightweight
Runs instantly as a script — no complex parameters or background loops. Just drag, drop, and execute.
📊 How It Works
-
Set your desired profit target (e.g. 0.40 = $0.40 per trade).
-
Choose whether to include BUY and/or SELL positions.
-
(Optional) Specify a symbol to filter trades.
-
Run the script — it scans all open positions and closes those that have reached the profit goal.
-
Review the detailed results in the terminal log.
💡 Use Case Examples
-
Automatically lock in small profits during scalping sessions.
-
Use it after major news events to secure gains quickly.
-
Great for traders who run multiple EAs but want a unified, fast profit lock-in mechanism.
🧩 Technical Details
-
Type: Script (one-time execution)
-
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Inputs:
-
InpProfitTarget – minimum profit (in account currency) per trade
-
InpCloseBuy / InpCloseSell – control which sides to close
-
InpSymbol – filter trades by symbol
-
InpVerboseLogging – enable detailed output
-
-
Broker Type: All
-
Account Type: Works on demo, live, netting, and hedging accounts