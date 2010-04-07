MACD 4 Color Histogram

🧠 MACD with 4-Color Histogram

💡 Overview

MACD with 4-Color Histogram is a modern upgrade of the classic MACD indicator — redesigned for clarity, precision, and visual power.
It provides instant insight into market momentum, signal strength, and trend reversals using four distinct color zones that make trading decisions faster and more confident.

🎨 Color Logic

Color Condition Interpretation
🟩 Green MACD > 0, Signal < MACD Bullish momentum strengthening
🟧 Orange MACD > 0, Signal > MACD Bullish trend weakening / early sell
🔵 Blue MACD < 0, Signal < MACD Bearish trend weakening / early buy
🔴 Red MACD < 0, Signal > MACD Bearish momentum strengthening

The Yellow Line represents the signal line for crossover confirmation.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Four dynamic colors for clearer trend visualization
✅ Adjustable Fast, Slow, and Signal periods
✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✅ Minimal CPU load and high performance
✅ Compatible with MT5 platforms
✅ Professional design — perfect for manual or algorithmic strategies

📈 How to Use

  1. Attach MACD with 4-Color Histogram to any chart.

  2. Set your preferred MACD parameters (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal SMA).

  3. Observe color changes — transitions reveal momentum shifts and entry/exit opportunities.

  4. Combine with price action or higher timeframe confirmation for optimal results.

🔍 Recommended Settings

  • Fast EMA: 12

  • Slow EMA: 26

  • Signal SMA: 9

  • Applied Price: Close

These are standard MACD settings suitable for most instruments.

💼 Compatibility

  • Platforms: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

  • Markets: Forex | Commodities | Indices | Crypto

🧩 Notes

  • Designed for clarity, performance, and professional chart presentation.

🏷️ Developed by PutraWorks

PutraWorks specializes in creating premium-grade MetaTrader tools for professional traders and developers.
We focus on clarity, performance, and intelligent visual design to enhance your trading experience.

🔗 https://www.PutraWorks.Com


MACD, histogram, MACD indicator, multi color MACD, 4 color MACD, PutraWorks, MACD histogram MT4, MACD histogram MT5, MACD signal line, MACD crossover, momentum indicator, forex indicator, trading tool, MACD visualization, MACD advanced, MetaTrader indicator, professional MACD



Prodotti consigliati
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicatori
Haven Volume Profile è un indicatore multifunzionale per l'analisi del profilo di volume che aiuta a identificare i livelli di prezzo chiave basati sulla distribuzione del volume di scambi. È stato progettato per i trader professionisti che desiderano comprendere meglio il mercato e identificare i punti di ingresso e di uscita cruciali per le loro operazioni. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Calcolo del Point of Control (POC) - il livello con la massima attività commerciale, ut
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicatori
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.7 (10)
Indicatori
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
AvgVolumes
Marco Montemari
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window. This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold. If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925 ) If you want to use
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicatori
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicatori
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicatori
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione Generale Il Fair Gap Value Indicator individua e mette in evidenza i “fair value gap” sul grafico di MetaTrader 5. Un fair gap si crea quando tra il minimo di una barra e il massimo di un’altra, separate da una barra intermedia, si forma un vuoto di prezzo. L’indicatore disegna rettangoli colorati (rialzisti e ribassisti) per evidenziare queste aree, offrendo un valido supporto visivo nelle strategie di price action. Principali Caratteristiche Rilevamento gap rialzisti : evidenzia ga
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (16)
Indicatori
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Momentum Reversal
Grigorii Matsnev
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Momentum Reversal è un potente strumento per rilevare possibili punti di inversione e iniziare la correzione, basato sull'analisi dell'intensità dei movimenti dei prezzi e delle formazioni di barre. _________________________________ Come utilizzare i segnali dell'indicatore: L'indicatore forma un segnale dopo la comparsa di una nuova barra dei Prezzi. Si consiglia di utilizzare il segnale generato dopo aver rotto il prezzo del punto critico nella direzione specificata. L'indicatore non ridis
FREE
Fundamental Fast Signal
Kian Guan Lok
Indicatori
Please download version 3.0 ! The Fundamental Fast Signal EA is a non-trading signal generator for MT5 , designed to provide traders with high-accuracy buy/sell alerts based on the EMA (9, 21) crossover on the 5-minute timeframe . This indicator empowers traders by offering precise entry signals while keeping full trade execution control in their hands. Key Features: EMA (9, 21) Crossover-Based Signals – Identifies momentum shifts for strategic trade entries. 5-Minute Timeframe Optimization – Id
FREE
Gap Detector Pro
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicatori
GapDetector Pro identifica in tempo reale tre livelli di gap di prezzo : Punto blu (Punto azul): Allerta precoce , anticipa la possibile formazione di un gap. Punto giallo (Punto amarillo): Condizioni di basso volume e spread ampio , indica un'alta probabilità di gap. Punto bianco (Punto blanco): Conferma un gap reale già formatosi tra le candele. Regolazione dei Parametri L'utente può regolare i parametri in base alle proprie esigenze: VolumeDropRatio: Valori bassi generano maggiore sensibilità
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
FREE
MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicatori
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Tick Speed Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
Indicatori
Il Tenet Support & Resistance Pro è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare con precisione le principali aree di supporto e resistenza del mercato. Basandosi sulla cronologia dei prezzi, l'indicatore traccia automaticamente linee orizzontali che evidenziano zone strategiche. Inoltre, evidenzia in tempo reale l'area attuale in cui la candela viene negoziata , fornendo una visione chiara delle aree critiche di decisione. Una caratteristica esclusi
FREE
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.36 (11)
Indicatori
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Candle Colors
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
Indicatori
The Color Candles Indicator uses custom colors to highlight candles that follow the main market trend, based on the Moving Average. This simplifies the analysis of price movements, making it clearer and more direct. When the price is above the rising Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a BUY opportunity. When the price is below the declining Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a SELL opportunity. Input Parameters : Period Method Applied Price The moving averages
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
FRB Support and Resistance
Fernando Baratieri
5 (1)
Indicatori
FRB Trader - Our mission is to provide the best support to customers through conted and tools so that they can achieve the expected results FRB Support and Resistance - Indicator places lines on the chart to show Support and Resistance regions. - You can choose the timeframe you want to calculate, as well as the colors of the lines. - Algorithm calculates the points where the strengths of the asset are considered and are extremely important for decision making.
FREE
Exact Neuron Genuine Algo Genius Engaged
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
5 (4)
Experts
!! THE FIRST FREE NEURAL NETWORK EA WITH EXCELLENT AND REALISTIC RESULTS.!! Another beautiful work of art, guys you don't know the powerful creations that are created by my developer Nardus Van Staden. Check him out guys and gals, he is the real deal, an amazing person and a professional when it comes to coding and business, if you want work done!, hit him up! you can get in contact with him HERE . THE FOLLOWING PRODUCT IS A FREE VERSION OF A PAID VERSION THAT IS TO COME, PROFITS ARE GOING TO B
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (71)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inversi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
nota: questo indicatore e' per METATRADER5, se vuoi la versione per  METATRADER4 questo e' il link:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO   riconosce un nuovo TREND sul nascere, non sbaglia mai. La sicurezza di identificare un nuovo TREND non ha prezzo. DESCRIZIONE TRENDMAESTRO identifica un nuovo TREND sul nascere, questo indicatore prende in esame la volatilita' i volumi ed il momentum per identificare il momento in cui c'e' un'esplosione di uno  o
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.18 (22)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (23)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (18)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicatori
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Indicatori
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Indicatori
MACD Intraday Trend PRO è un indicatore sviluppato attraverso un adattamento del MACD originale creato da Gerald Appel negli anni '60. Attraverso anni di trading, è stato osservato che modificando i parametri del MACD con le proporzioni di Fibonacci otteniamo una migliore presentazione della continuità dei movimenti di tendenza, rendendo possibile rilevare in modo più efficiente l'inizio e la fine di un andamento di prezzo. Grazie alla sua efficienza nel rilevare l'andamento dei prezzi, è anc
Altri dall’autore
Auto Close Manager
Bin Jumahat Johan
Utilità
AutoCloseProfitable – Smart Profit Manager AutoCloseProfitable is a simple yet powerful utility that automatically closes profitable positions once they reach your specified minimum net profit target — including swap! Designed for traders who want hands-free profit protection , this tool ensures that no winning trade turns back into a loss. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers who prefer precise profit management without complex configurations. ️ Key Features Auto-Close
FREE
Auto Lot Equalizer
Bin Jumahat Johan
Utilità
AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically. It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure. This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort. ️ Key Features Automatic Lot Ba
FREE
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
MetaQuant MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
MetaQuant – A Cutting-Edge Quantitative Intelligence Overview MetaQuant is an advanced, AI-inspired Expert Advisor engineered for intelligence quantitative trading . It intelligently using adaptive RVI (Relative Vigor Index) logic — capturing short-term reversals. MetaQuant is designed to manage positions dynamically using risk-aware algorithms , margin validation , and smart trailing systems . Whether you trade gold, indices, or forex pairs, MetaQuant adapts its risk and volatility logic
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione