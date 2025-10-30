Simple Position Manager is a professional-grade MT5 script designed for efficient trade management. This versatile tool allows traders to quickly apply Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Breakeven settings across multiple open positions with precision and reliability.

Key Features

🚀 Multi-Position Management

Apply TP/SL to all open positions of the current symbol simultaneously

Intelligent position filtering by symbol

Batch modification capabilities

⚡ Smart Breakeven Technology

Automated breakeven triggering for profitable positions

Smart logic that only moves SL when position is in profit

Supports both buy and sell positions

Prevents unnecessary breakeven activation

🛡️ Risk Management

Input validation with stop level checking

Price normalization to broker specifications

Comprehensive error handling with descriptive feedback

Safe modification practices

🎯 Precision Controls

Flexible TP/SL price inputs (0 = no change)

Real-time price validation

Professional-grade execution logic

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Type : Script

Execution : Single-click operation

Compatibility : All symbols and account types

Safety: No aggressive trading, modification-only

Ideal For

Day traders managing multiple positions

Swing traders adjusting risk parameters

Portfolio rebalancing and risk management

Quick trade adjustments during volatile markets

Value Proposition

Save time and reduce errors by managing all positions of a symbol with one click. Professional traders can trust Simple Position Manager for its reliability, precision, and intelligent automation features.

Simplify your trade management.

Contact the author https://www.mql5.com/en/users/louiskinminja for more info.