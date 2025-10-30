Smart Auto Refresh Utility for MT5

Keep your MetaTrader 5 charts alive, updated, and always in sync — automatically.

The MT5 Auto Refresh Utility is a smart, zero-lag chart updater designed for traders who want real-time accuracy across every open chart.

Whether you use complex dashboards, multi-timeframe systems, or long-running analysis setups, this utility

ensures your charts stay active and refreshed without manual clicks or chart reloading.

Why You’ll Love It

  • Automatic Chart Refresh
    Refreshes your MT5 chart at a fixed interval (default: every 30 seconds) using pure MQL5 functions — no DLLs, no external dependencies.
    Smooth, stable, and resource-friendly.

  • Real-Time Chart Update
    Keeps all candles, indicators, and data feeds updated in real time. Prevents frozen or lagging charts during live trading.

  • Session-Based Control
    Works intelligently across sessions — Asian, London, and New York — so your charts refresh only when the market is active.
    Custom session timing and time-zone reference (broker or local time) are fully supported.

  • News-Sensitive Refresh Mode
    Automatically pauses refresh around high-impact news events (customizable minutes before and after) to avoid unnecessary CPU usage during low activity or volatile spikes.

  • Multi-Chart Sync System
    Control multiple charts together using one master chart.
    Perfect for traders monitoring several symbols or timeframes — stay synchronized and always up to date.

  • Customizable UI Panel
    On-chart display shows live refresh status, session information, and candle timer.
    Adjustable colors, fonts, corner placement, and scale make it blend perfectly with any chart theme.

  • Timeframe Auto-Toggle Option
    Optionally switches between selected timeframes to trigger full internal refresh for indicators that require periodic reloading.

  • Low CPU Mode
    Optimized engine ensures minimal resource usage — suitable for long trading sessions, VPS setups, and backtesting dashboards.

  • Manual Control & Hotkey Toggle
    Instantly pause or resume auto-refresh using a simple hotkey (“R”).
    Total control at your fingertips.

Ideal Best For

  • Scalpers and day traders who rely on real-time accuracy

  • Dashboard and multi-symbol users who need synchronized charts

  • Traders who experience chart lag or frozen candles

  • News traders who want intelligent refresh behavior around events

Key Benefits

  • Keeps your charts active 24/7 — no manual refresh needed

  • Prevents indicator lag and data staleness

  • Works on any chart, any timeframe, any broker

  • Lightweight and reliable — built in pure MQL5

  • Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Marketplace standards


