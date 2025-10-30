Smart Auto Refresh Utility for MT5
- Utilitaires
- Adnan Latif
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 11
Keep your MetaTrader 5 charts alive, updated, and always in sync — automatically.
The MT5 Auto Refresh Utility is a smart, zero-lag chart updater designed for traders who want real-time accuracy across every open chart.
Whether you use complex dashboards, multi-timeframe systems, or long-running analysis setups, this utility
ensures your charts stay active and refreshed without manual clicks or chart reloading.
Why You’ll Love It
-
Automatic Chart Refresh
Refreshes your MT5 chart at a fixed interval (default: every 30 seconds) using pure MQL5 functions — no DLLs, no external dependencies.
Smooth, stable, and resource-friendly.
-
Real-Time Chart Update
Keeps all candles, indicators, and data feeds updated in real time. Prevents frozen or lagging charts during live trading.
-
Session-Based Control
Works intelligently across sessions — Asian, London, and New York — so your charts refresh only when the market is active.
Custom session timing and time-zone reference (broker or local time) are fully supported.
-
News-Sensitive Refresh Mode
Automatically pauses refresh around high-impact news events (customizable minutes before and after) to avoid unnecessary CPU usage during low activity or volatile spikes.
-
Multi-Chart Sync System
Control multiple charts together using one master chart.
Perfect for traders monitoring several symbols or timeframes — stay synchronized and always up to date.
-
Customizable UI Panel
On-chart display shows live refresh status, session information, and candle timer.
Adjustable colors, fonts, corner placement, and scale make it blend perfectly with any chart theme.
-
Timeframe Auto-Toggle Option
Optionally switches between selected timeframes to trigger full internal refresh for indicators that require periodic reloading.
-
Low CPU Mode
Optimized engine ensures minimal resource usage — suitable for long trading sessions, VPS setups, and backtesting dashboards.
-
Manual Control & Hotkey Toggle
Instantly pause or resume auto-refresh using a simple hotkey (“R”).
Total control at your fingertips.
Ideal Best For
-
Scalpers and day traders who rely on real-time accuracy
-
Dashboard and multi-symbol users who need synchronized charts
-
Traders who experience chart lag or frozen candles
-
News traders who want intelligent refresh behavior around events
Key Benefits
-
Keeps your charts active 24/7 — no manual refresh needed
-
Prevents indicator lag and data staleness
-
Works on any chart, any timeframe, any broker
-
Lightweight and reliable — built in pure MQL5
-
Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Marketplace standards