Trend Catcher Precision Indicator

Trend Catcher – Multi-Timeframe MT5 Trend Filter with Mobile Alerts

Trend Catcher is a lightweight, multi-timeframe trend detection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for scalpers and mobile traders. It delivers synchronized BUY and SELL signals across multiple timeframes, helping traders align with market momentum and execute trades with precision.

This tool is optimized for fast execution, low CPU usage, and mobile compatibility—ideal for traders who need reliable signals on the go.

Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment Analyze market direction across multiple timeframes (M5 to D1) using a unified dashboard. Confirm trend strength before entering trades.

2. Dual-Stage Signal System When market conditions begin to align, a BUY or SELL text signal appears—indicating that a potential setup is forming. The actual entry is confirmed only when the directional arrow appears. If no arrow is shown, the market typically does not proceed in that direction, helping traders avoid premature entries.

3. Mobile Alert System Receive push notifications directly to your mobile device for confirmed signals and trend changes. Stay connected to the market from anywhere.

4. Lightweight & Fast Execution Runs efficiently on mobile and desktop platforms with minimal resource usage. Ideal for low-spec devices and fast-paced trading environments.

5. Visual Confirmation Candles Candles change color based on trend direction, offering instant visual feedback and helping avoid counter-trend trades.

6. Customizable Display Settings Adjust arrow positions, colors, and interface layout to match your charting preferences and trading style.

7. Universal Instrument Compatibility Works seamlessly across forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), bitcoin (BTCUSD), EUR/USD, JPY pairs, stocks, and crypto assets.

Ideal For

Mobile scalpers needing fast, low-lag indicators

Day traders using multi-timeframe confirmation

Swing traders seeking visual trend clarity

Traders working across forex, crypto, and equity markets

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart

Monitor dashboard for trend alignment

Watch for text signals as early setup alerts

Confirm entry only when directional arrow appears

Enable mobile alerts for real-time notifications

Compatible with all instruments and trading styles

Advisory

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not provide investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test settings on a demo account and apply proper risk management when trading live.



