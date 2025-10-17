Introducing AurumPulse, a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) trading. Designed for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and power, AurumPulse fuses advanced breakout logic with market bias recognition to seize high-probability setups with surgical accuracy.

The Core of AurumPulse

Built on a refined structure and powered by a Break of Structure (BOS) algorithm, AurumPulse dynamically identifies early session ranges, detects key liquidity points, and executes trades with strict risk management. It intelligently adapts to market bias—daily or weekly—to align with institutional order flow, ensuring that every trade follows the smart money’s direction.

AurumPulse doesn’t chase every move—it waits for precision. This EA is crafted for quality over quantity, trading only when the NAS100 market conditions are optimal.

Key Features

NAS100-Exclusive Logic: Custom-engineered to capture the volatility and rhythm of the NASDAQ 100 index.

Smart Bias Detection: Automatically aligns with the market’s daily or weekly bias to improve trade accuracy.

Breakout + BOS Strategy: Tracks key liquidity zones, validates structural breaks, and executes only confirmed opportunities.

Risk-Aware System: Flexible control with fixed lot sizing or dynamic risk percentage allocation.

Visual Chart Feedback: Displays live trading status, range boxes, and breakout signals directly on your chart.

Session-Based Trading: Operates within precise time windows to capture volatility while avoiding market noise.

Fully Automated: Set it once, monitor your dashboard, and let AurumPulse handle the execution and management.

Setup & Requirements

Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NASDAQ Index

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended: $1000+)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 recommended)

Account Type: Hedging

Broker Recommendation: Fusion Markets, IC Markets, or any ECN/RAW/Low-spread broker

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

💡 How AurumPulse Works

Defines a pre-market range and identifies the high/low structure. Waits for a confirmed breakout during trading hours. Validates structure shifts (Break of Structure) before executing. Applies risk-adjusted trade management with customizable R:R ratios. Monitors the session dynamically, ensuring no overtrading or duplicate entries.

Every decision AurumPulse makes is rooted in structure-based precision and algorithmic discipline — no guessing, no emotion.

Why Choose AurumPulse?

Tailored for NAS100’s unique volatility and speed .

Combines institutional-grade logic with plug-and-play simplicity.

Created by traders, for traders — engineered with years of real-market experience.

Continuously optimized for stability, performance, and longevity.

Whether you’re a professional or a dedicated retail trader, AurumPulse gives you the edge of algorithmic precision in one of the world’s most volatile indices.

Installation & Support

Discounted Launch Offer: The price will increase by $50 every 10 sales until it reaches the final price of $1999.

After purchasing, send a private message to receive your setup instructions.



Don’t miss the early-entry advantage — secure your copy today.