SmartRiskManager
- Experts
- Juergen Josef Wonke
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
One click. Everything under control.
SmartTradePanel is a lightweight, fast trade panel for MT5. You trade and manage risk in USD (not pips), place pending orders with visual confirmation, start trailing only when your trigger is activated – and keep your chart clean. The panel always stays in the foreground, is DPI-friendly, and remembers your settings for each symbol.
Main functions
• One-click trading & closing
◦ BUY / SELL
◦ Close all BUY / SELL
◦ Close only winners / only losers
◦ Close HALF (partial close 50%)
• SL/TP in USD
Specify $ Risk & $ TP – the EA sets SL/TP exactly as the price level, matching your lot size.
• Pending BUY/SELL with confirmation line
Draw line → Confirm → the EA automatically recognizes stop or limit.
• Trigger-based trailing stop
Set orange line – trailing only starts when the price reaches this line.
• Breakeven mode
A switch, optionally with point buffer.
• Live PnL display
Open profits/losses of the symbol in real time.
• Lot size calculator
Enter $ Risk + Risk pts → Lot is calculated automatically.
• Auto cleanup
Removes trigger/pending lines & states when trades are closed.
• Panel always on top
Foreground rendering; optional background for clear readability.
• Per-symbol memory & DPI
Remembers inputs per symbol; font size/panel dimensions customizable.
Why this panel?
• Thinks in terms of money: No pip rates –