TPHunter

🐆 TPHunter EA — Intelligent trading system with maximum risk control

TPHunter EA is an automated trading expert advisor designed for investors who value discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. Inspired by the image of a "black panther hunting" — agile, precise, and determined — this EA focuses on optimizing entry points, protecting accounts, and maintaining a tight risk structure.

⚙️ Structure and Operating Philosophy

TPHunter operates on the principle:

"A system with good risk management will endure longer than any market fluctuations."

The EA uses AI to analyze dynamic trends (EnableAIEntry) to identify high-probability entry points based on price cycles measured by AI_TrendPeriod. Flexible parameters allow users to customize strategies to fit their individual trading styles.

💰 Intelligent Money Management

The MoneyManagement system within the EA allows:

Automatic calculation of lot size based on the ratio.
