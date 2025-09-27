SmartTrader Pro
📘 SmartTrader Pro — Advanced Order Management Panel
Type: Order Management
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Version: 1.0
Created by: HANI MABAD
*© 2025
---
🧭 Overview
SmartTrader Pro is a professional multi-order launcher and manager designed for traders who want precise USD-based control over profits and losses.
It enables you to open, manage, and close trades with a single click — across market and pending orders — while keeping full visibility through an integrated smart panel.
Whether you trade Gold, Forex, or Crypto (BTCUSD), SmartTrader Pro automatically adapts spacing, lot sizing, and TP/SL distances to the instrument’s volatility.
---
🚀 Key Features
💡 USD-Based TP & SL: Set profit and loss targets directly in dollars, not points or pips.
⚙ Group or Per-Order Mode: Choose between aggregated group TP/SL or individual per-order targets.
📊 Auto-Spacing: Instantly generate multiple orders with logical spacing (100 pts FX/Gold, 20 000 pts BTC).
🔢 Step Control: Adjust target increments dynamically (min $0.10 step) using editable input box + arrow buttons.
🎛 One-Click Launch: Open N-orders instantly — market-only or 1 market + (N-1) pendings.
🧱 Full Panel UI: Clean, anchored interface with editable fields, real-time stats, and lock protection.
🔐 Instance Lock: Prevents conflicts when multiple charts use the same symbol + magic number.
💾 State Persistence: Saves all parameters globally — spacing, TP/SL, lots, step size, etc.
🧭 Buy/Sell Control Buttons: Open, close, or delete orders easily, with dynamic enable/disable states.
💬 Status Lines: Live display of open positions, lots, floating P/L, TP, SL, and pending counts.
🎨 Custom Colors: Fully configurable theme for labels, buttons, and backgrounds.
---
🧰 Use Cases
✅ Scalpers — instantly open/close multi-orders with tight USD targets.
✅ Grid Traders — manage batch entries using auto spacing and grouped exits.
✅ Manual Swing Traders — set clear dollar-based profit objectives per session.
✅ Risk-Focused Traders — define fixed monetary risk per side or per position.
---
🏁 How It Works
1. Select symbol & magic number → the EA locks this pair to prevent duplication.
2. Adjust settings → lots, spacing, target $, stop $, and count.
3. Press “BUY xN” / “SELL xN” → trades open instantly.
4. EA manages TP/SL dynamically according to your chosen mode.
5. Monitor performance on live status lines or close trades manually.
---
⚡ Highlights
Multi-symbol compatibility (Gold, BTCUSD, Forex Majors & Crosses).
Stop-distance aware SL/TP — always broker-safe.
Full UI removal on EA detach (no leftover objects).
Anchored panel (all corners supported) with optional top-on-chart mode.
---
🔄 Upcoming: SmartTrader Lite (Free Version)
A simplified free edition is in development — perfect for new users who want to explores some of SmartTrader Pro’s features before upgrading to the full version.
(Stay tuned — “Lite” release planned soon!)
---
🧩 Compatibility
MetaTrader 4 (build 1350 +)
Works on all symbols & brokers
ECN/STP-friendly execution
---
🛠 Notes
Requires trading permission enabled.
Ensure unique Magic Number per symbol to avoid conflicts.
Compatible with 4-digit, 5-digit, and fractional-pip brokers.
---
🏷 Tags
Order Management, USD Target, Multi-Order Launcher, Risk Control, Trade Panel, Group TP, Per-Order TP, Scalping Panel, Grid Trading, Manual Trading, Panel EA