📘 SmartTrader Pro — Advanced Order Management Panel





Type: Order Management

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Version: 1.0

Created by: HANI MABAD

*© 2025





---





🧭 Overview





SmartTrader Pro is a professional multi-order launcher and manager designed for traders who want precise USD-based control over profits and losses.

It enables you to open, manage, and close trades with a single click — across market and pending orders — while keeping full visibility through an integrated smart panel.





Whether you trade Gold, Forex, or Crypto (BTCUSD), SmartTrader Pro automatically adapts spacing, lot sizing, and TP/SL distances to the instrument’s volatility.









---





🚀 Key Features





💡 USD-Based TP & SL: Set profit and loss targets directly in dollars, not points or pips.





⚙ Group or Per-Order Mode: Choose between aggregated group TP/SL or individual per-order targets.





📊 Auto-Spacing: Instantly generate multiple orders with logical spacing (100 pts FX/Gold, 20 000 pts BTC).





🔢 Step Control: Adjust target increments dynamically (min $0.10 step) using editable input box + arrow buttons.





🎛 One-Click Launch: Open N-orders instantly — market-only or 1 market + (N-1) pendings.





🧱 Full Panel UI: Clean, anchored interface with editable fields, real-time stats, and lock protection.





🔐 Instance Lock: Prevents conflicts when multiple charts use the same symbol + magic number.





💾 State Persistence: Saves all parameters globally — spacing, TP/SL, lots, step size, etc.





🧭 Buy/Sell Control Buttons: Open, close, or delete orders easily, with dynamic enable/disable states.





💬 Status Lines: Live display of open positions, lots, floating P/L, TP, SL, and pending counts.





🎨 Custom Colors: Fully configurable theme for labels, buttons, and backgrounds.













---





🧰 Use Cases





✅ Scalpers — instantly open/close multi-orders with tight USD targets.

✅ Grid Traders — manage batch entries using auto spacing and grouped exits.

✅ Manual Swing Traders — set clear dollar-based profit objectives per session.

✅ Risk-Focused Traders — define fixed monetary risk per side or per position.









---





🏁 How It Works





1. Select symbol & magic number → the EA locks this pair to prevent duplication.









2. Adjust settings → lots, spacing, target $, stop $, and count.









3. Press “BUY xN” / “SELL xN” → trades open instantly.









4. EA manages TP/SL dynamically according to your chosen mode.









5. Monitor performance on live status lines or close trades manually.

















---





⚡ Highlights





Multi-symbol compatibility (Gold, BTCUSD, Forex Majors & Crosses).





Stop-distance aware SL/TP — always broker-safe.





Full UI removal on EA detach (no leftover objects).





Anchored panel (all corners supported) with optional top-on-chart mode.













---





🔄 Upcoming: SmartTrader Lite (Free Version)





A simplified free edition is in development — perfect for new users who want to explores some of SmartTrader Pro’s features before upgrading to the full version.

(Stay tuned — “Lite” release planned soon!)









---





🧩 Compatibility





MetaTrader 4 (build 1350 +)





Works on all symbols & brokers





ECN/STP-friendly execution













---





🛠 Notes





Requires trading permission enabled.





Ensure unique Magic Number per symbol to avoid conflicts.





Compatible with 4-digit, 5-digit, and fractional-pip brokers.













---





🏷 Tags





Order Management, USD Target, Multi-Order Launcher, Risk Control, Trade Panel, Group TP, Per-Order TP, Scalping Panel, Grid Trading, Manual Trading, Panel EA