Equity Advanced Hedger

Equity Step Hedger

Equity Step Hedger is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want intelligent hedging and equity-based step management instead of static grids or martingales.

This EA automatically monitors your account equity or symbol-based profit/loss and places hedge trades in the opposite direction once your profit has advanced by a configurable step. Each hedge can be managed with a USD profit target ladder, ensuring controlled exits and reduced risk exposure.


---

🔑 Key Features

Equity-Triggered Hedging

Start hedging when your equity increases by a defined amount.

Choose whether to track account equity or symbol-only P/L.


Three Step Modes

Fixed USD: Each hedge step fires after the same dollar increase.

Scale by Exposure: Step size adapts proportionally to current net lots.

Constant Price Delta: Hedge fires after the same price move, regardless of lot size.


Smart Lot Sizing

Lot size is calculated as a percentage of your current exposure.

Automatic rounding to broker’s minimum step size.

Option to force at least the broker minimum lot (never skips a hedge).


Dynamic TP Ladder (in USD)

Define the first profit target (e.g., $5) and increment per step (e.g., +$2).

Option to scale the target with lot size (e.g., $45 for 0.09 lots).

Automatic closure when USD profit is reached.


Mirror as Broker TP (optional)

If enabled, the EA mirrors the USD target into a visible TakeProfit line.

Ensures trades can close even if the EA is offline.


Robust Risk Controls

Direction lock: hedge only in one direction until exposure returns to zero.

Guard options: allow/deny flipping into net exposure in the opposite direction.

Maximum step cap to prevent over-hedging.


Clean Status Panel

Always-visible overlay showing current exposure, baseline, profit advance, next hedge target, and TP ladder preview.

Simple and lightweight, no clutter on your chart.




---

🎯 Advantages

Protects profits by hedging once equity has advanced, instead of waiting for drawdowns.

Flexible hedging styles (USD, exposure-based, or constant price).

Adaptive lot sizing ensures proportional hedging, not over/under hedging.

Profit ladder gives a clear, step-by-step exit plan for hedge orders.

Failsafe options prevent accidental flips or over-sizing.

Lightweight code with no unnecessary calculations — fast and broker friendly.



---

⚙ Parameters (Highlights)

Equity baseline capture (auto or manual)

Step size definition (USD, exposure, or price delta)

Percent of net exposure per step

Minimum lot enforcement

Slippage, StopLoss, TakeProfit (points)

Hedge TP in USD (base + step increment, scalable)

Mirror USD TP as broker TP (true/false)

Manage by comment prefix (true/false, safety for magic changes)

Show/Hide status panel



---

📌 Best Use

Works best on liquid pairs and metals like XAUUSD (Gold).

Recommended for traders who want to lock in equity growth without fully closing profitable baskets.

Ideal for portfolio hedging, gold strategies, and controlled exposure management.



---

⚡ Equity Step Hedger gives you a structured, controlled way to hedge profits and manage risk — far more intelligent than grids or martingales.
