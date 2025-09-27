SmartTrader Pro

📘 SmartTrader Pro — Advanced Order Management Panel

Type: Order Management
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Version: 1.0
Created by: HANI MABAD
*© 2025 

---

🧭 Overview

SmartTrader Pro is a professional multi-order launcher and manager designed for traders who want precise USD-based control over profits and losses.
It enables you to open, manage, and close trades with a single click — across market and pending orders — while keeping full visibility through an integrated smart panel.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex, or Crypto (BTCUSD), SmartTrader Pro automatically adapts spacing, lot sizing, and TP/SL distances to the instrument’s volatility.


---

🚀 Key Features

💡 USD-Based TP & SL: Set profit and loss targets directly in dollars, not points or pips.

⚙ Group or Per-Order Mode: Choose between aggregated group TP/SL or individual per-order targets.

📊 Auto-Spacing: Instantly generate multiple orders with logical spacing (100 pts FX/Gold, 20 000 pts BTC).

🔢 Step Control: Adjust target increments dynamically (min $0.10 step) using editable input box + arrow buttons.

🎛 One-Click Launch: Open N-orders instantly — market-only or 1 market + (N-1) pendings.

🧱 Full Panel UI: Clean, anchored interface with editable fields, real-time stats, and lock protection.

🔐 Instance Lock: Prevents conflicts when multiple charts use the same symbol + magic number.

💾 State Persistence: Saves all parameters globally — spacing, TP/SL, lots, step size, etc.

🧭 Buy/Sell Control Buttons: Open, close, or delete orders easily, with dynamic enable/disable states.

💬 Status Lines: Live display of open positions, lots, floating P/L, TP, SL, and pending counts.

🎨 Custom Colors: Fully configurable theme for labels, buttons, and backgrounds.



---

🧰 Use Cases

✅ Scalpers — instantly open/close multi-orders with tight USD targets.
✅ Grid Traders — manage batch entries using auto spacing and grouped exits.
✅ Manual Swing Traders — set clear dollar-based profit objectives per session.
✅ Risk-Focused Traders — define fixed monetary risk per side or per position.


---

🏁 How It Works

1. Select symbol & magic number → the EA locks this pair to prevent duplication.


2. Adjust settings → lots, spacing, target $, stop $, and count.


3. Press “BUY xN” / “SELL xN” → trades open instantly.


4. EA manages TP/SL dynamically according to your chosen mode.


5. Monitor performance on live status lines or close trades manually.




---

⚡ Highlights

Multi-symbol compatibility (Gold, BTCUSD, Forex Majors & Crosses).

Stop-distance aware SL/TP — always broker-safe.

Full UI removal on EA detach (no leftover objects).

Anchored panel (all corners supported) with optional top-on-chart mode.



---

🔄 Upcoming: SmartTrader Lite (Free Version)

A simplified free edition is in development — perfect for new users who want to explores some of SmartTrader Pro’s features before upgrading to the full version.
(Stay tuned — “Lite” release planned soon!)


---

🧩 Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 (build 1350 +)

Works on all symbols & brokers

ECN/STP-friendly execution



---

🛠 Notes

Requires trading permission enabled.

Ensure unique Magic Number per symbol to avoid conflicts.

Compatible with 4-digit, 5-digit, and fractional-pip brokers.



---

🏷 Tags

Order Management, USD Target, Multi-Order Launcher, Risk Control, Trade Panel, Group TP, Per-Order TP, Scalping Panel, Grid Trading, Manual Trading, Panel EA
