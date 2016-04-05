Smart Target Lines

🧠 SMARTTARGETLINES – PRECISION TARGET VISUALIZER FOR MT4

The ultimate tool for traders who want to see exactly where price must go to hit their profit or equity targets — for BUY, SELL, and NET positions.

🎯 KEY BENEFITS

✔️ Draws dynamic BUY, SELL, and NET TARGET LINES
✔️ Shows real-time price targets based on your equity or profit goals
✔️ Displays distance-to-target in points, dollars, or both
✔️ Includes a glowing corner label that changes color as you approach your goal
✔️ Clean design, easy to read, and highly customizable

📊 WHAT THIS TOOL DOES

SmartTargetLines tracks your open trades and draws:

🔹 BUY TARGET LINE – where price needs to rise to hit your Buy goal
🔹 SELL TARGET LINE – where price must fall to hit your Sell goal
🔹 NET TARGET LINE – combined target for all Buy and Sell trades on the symbol

Each line has a floating label that shows:

• Your target amount (Profit or Equity)
• Distance from the current price
• Direction (Up / Down) in points or dollars

Lines update automatically in real time.

💡 NET@ EQUITY TRACKER LABEL

A compact corner label shows:

NET@ 1.08630 ($8.12)

It changes color based on your position:

🔵 Cyan = Target reached
🟢 Green = Getting closer
🔴 Red = Moving away
Gray = Neutral / unchanged

You can choose where to place the label (top-right, bottom-left, etc.) and customize font size, padding, and sensitivity.

⚙️ MAIN SETTINGS

  • Target Mode – Choose between Profit ($) or Equity ($)

  • Target Profit / Target Equity – Define your custom target

  • Points Per Dollar – Perfect for BTCUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), etc.

  • Distance Display – Show Points, Dollars, or Both

  • Show/Hide Lines – Toggle Buy, Sell, Net, or Combined Avg

  • Symbol Suffix Filter – Compatible with “EURUSDm”, “BTCUSD.c”, etc.

  • Line Styles – Customize color, width, and dash type

  • Label Positioning – Use screen % for clean layout

  • Close Proximity Trigger – Sets how close is considered “near target”

📌 WHO IS THIS FOR?

• Grid traders managing multi-entry baskets
• Traders using hedging or martingale strategies
• BTCUSD and XAUUSD traders who need precision targeting
• Manual traders looking for visual goal tracking
• EA developers wanting to overlay profit goals on screen

📘 EXAMPLE SCENARIO

You have 3 Buy trades on BTCUSD and want to close them all when total profit reaches $50.

Just set:
Target Mode = Profit
Target Profit = 50

The tool will instantly draw a BUY TARGET LINE where price must reach to hit that goal, based on your current weighted average entry.

You can also do this with Sell targets, Net targets, or even switch to Equity-based tracking.

🛠️ TECHNICAL DETAILS

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Type: Overlay Utility (non-repainting)
• Update speed: Real-time (on every tick)
• Lightweight and clean: No panel, no popup clutter

🔓 SMARTTARGETLINES MAKES YOUR CHART SMARTER.
SEE YOUR TARGETS. CONTROL YOUR TRADES.


Altri dall’autore
OneClick Copier for MT4
HANI MABAD
Utilità
ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
Loop Pending Trader EA
HANI MABAD
Utilità
Introduction Loop Pending Trader EA is a professional-grade order management tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates the placement of Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders in a structured “ladder” after every trade closure. It is designed for traders who want precise control over scaling into positions , whether on Forex, Gold, or Bitcoin . With flexible spacing models, risk guardrails, and cycle tracking, this EA gives you the power of advanced order laddering with the safety of exposure management.
TP Manager EA
HANI MABAD
Utilità
TP Manager EA (MT4) A simple, no-nonsense trade assistant that sets Take Profit by money (USD), not by pips. Tell the EA how many dollars you want to bank per symbol and per direction (Buy/Sell). It reads your current open positions, computes the weighted average price, and moves TP so that when price hits, your net position closes for approximately that USD target. No strategy curve-fitting, no grid, no martingale—just clean TP management. --- What it does USD Target TP per Symbol & Direc
Equity Advanced Hedger
HANI MABAD
Utilità
Equity Step Hedger Equity Step Hedger is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want intelligent hedging and equity-based step management instead of static grids or martingales. This EA automatically monitors your account equity or symbol-based profit/loss and places hedge trades in the opposite direction once your profit has advanced by a configurable step. Each hedge can be managed with a USD profit target ladder, ensuring controlled exits and reduced risk
Equity Target Dashboard
HANI MABAD
Utilità
Equity Target Dashboard Your all-in-one equity manager, profit protector, and trading informer. Why Traders Love This Tool Hands-free profit protection → Automatically closes all open trades when your profit target (after commission) is hit. Precision targets → Works with exact % vs Baseline (1%, 3%, 5%, 10% … or custom values). Protects against drawdown → Commission is ignored when below baseline, applied only when equity > baseline. Crystal-clear dashboard → See Equity, Ba
