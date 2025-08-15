BluePips AI

🧠 BluePipsAI – Advanced AI-Powered MT5 Expert Advisor

BluePipsAI is a next-generation AI-style Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the market based on intelligent multi-timeframe confluence analysis. It automatically scans price action and indicator signals across multiple symbols and timeframes, placing trades with precise ATR-based risk management and sending real-time alerts to Telegram.





Whether you are a manual trader looking to automate your strategy, or a scalper/swing trader seeking consistency, BluePipsAI delivers powerful, intelligent execution with zero emotions.





🔍 Key Features:

✅ AI-style Multi-Timeframe Analysis

✅ Dynamic Risk Management (based on % of balance)

✅ ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

✅ Telegram Alerts for Trade Entries/Exits

✅ Optimized for: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

✅ Works with All Brokers & Account Types (ECN, Standard, Raw Spread)





📊 Strategy & Indicators Used:

BluePipsAI combines the power of multiple classic indicators using intelligent confluence logic across different timeframes:





RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Detects overbought/oversold zones (default: period 14)





MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

Detects momentum shifts via signal crossovers





EMA (Exponential Moving Average)

Filters trade direction and trend





Bollinger Bands (optional logic)

Identifies volatility and squeeze/breakout zones





ATR (Average True Range)

Determines volatility-based SL and TP levels





These indicators are aligned across timeframes to generate high-confidence trade signals.





📦 How It Works:

The EA scans EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD for entry setups.





It evaluates RSI, MACD, and EMA across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1).





If the indicators align (confluence), a trade signal is generated.





ATR is used to calculate dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit levels.





Lot size is automatically adjusted based on your account balance and risk %.





A buy or sell trade is executed and a message is sent to your Telegram bot.





🛠️ Inputs You Can Control:

✅ Risk Percent per Trade (default: 2%)





✅ ATR Multiplier for SL/TP





✅ Symbols to trade





✅ Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID





📲 Telegram Integration:

Receive real-time alerts directly to your Telegram when a trade is opened or closed. Just plug in your Bot Token and Chat ID, and stay connected with your EA even when you're away from the chart!





🔧 Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Minimum Deposit: $50





Pairs Supported: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD





Account Type: Any MT5-compatible broker





Timeframes Used: M15, H1, H4, D1





💡 Recommendations:

Use on VPS for 24/5 trading





Test settings in Strategy Tester before going live





Pair with low-spread broker for better performance





📞 Support:

For any questions or help setting up, contact us via Telegram Support