Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Strategy Overview
This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency.
Core Logic:
Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum
Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars
Volume Confirmation:
MFI > 55 → confirms buying pressure
OBV rising → confirms institutional accumulation
Entry: Market order at open of next M15 bar
Exit: Fixed SL = 1940 pips, TP = 1800 pips (wide for oil volatility)
Max 1 trade per day | No martingale | No grid
Back test results
Fixed 0.01 lot size – trades only USOIL on M15
Uses EMA trend + MFI + OBV volume + Support/Resistance breakout
1 trade per day max | SL 1940 pips | TP 1800 pips
Total Trades: 10
Suitable for small accounts
Works with $60 deposit
No martingale, no grid
Use only on USOIL (M15)
DISCLAIMER:
Past and historical results do not guarantee future profits; this is the results of the back test for 4 years (not live trading).