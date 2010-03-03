SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep

SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps

For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution.

Why choose SmartSMC?

Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and protection

Limited Early 10 Buyers promo: $50 → back to $149 after the window.

Price policy: after launch, price increases $50 every 10 purchases until the final price $999. Secure your copy before the next step up.



SmartTrade Channel: Click Me

Private Message me if you have any question or leave a comment

What SmartSMC actually does 

  • Detects liquidity pools (equal highs/lows) on the HTF.
  • Waits for a sweep: price runs the level by a buffer and closes back inside.
  • Enters opposite the sweep (SSL → Buy, BSL → Sell).
    • Optional Flip Mode to trade continuation for research.
  • Multi-position targets (2–3 legs) so you can book TP1/TP2/TP3 even with brokers that don’t allow partial closes.
  • Stops & targets: choose from three proven presets
    • A) Structure-based (SMC-pure)
    • B) ATR-normalized (volatility floor)
    • C) OB-anchored (tighter, higher-R)
  • Management on LTF : move SL → BE at your RR, optional fractal trailing, and cooldown to avoid over-trading.

Key Highlights

  •  Simple SMC liquidity-sweep logic—no noise, no indicators overload
  •  Multi-timeframe engine: structure on M30, management on M15
  •  Risk-first execution: risk % or fixed lot, split across legs
  •  Margin-aware lot sizing: caps volume using Free Margin + OrderCalcMargin (prevents “not enough money” errors)
  •  Broker-safe modifies: SL/TP changes respect stops/freeze levels (avoids “too close to market”)
  •  Filters: max spread, sweep buffer, equal-level tolerance, bars-to-scan, cooldown
  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging—one clean idea done right


What it is / isn’t

  • Is: a focused SMC liquidity-sweep EA for Gold with strict risk controls.
  • Isn’t: martingale, grid, arbitrage, news-spike chaser, or a get-rich-quick toy.


Important

Trading involves risk. Results vary by broker liquidity, spread, slippage and your risk settings. Always forward-test on demo before going live.

Grab SmartSMC now and let a proven SMC concept work for you—consistently.

Buyer Access & Support

After purchase, please leave a short comment on the product page (e.g. “Purchased”) — this helps us verify you as a buyer.
Verified buyers will receive information on how to join the private support group for exclusive updates.


