SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep

SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps

For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution.



Why choose SmartSMC?



Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and protection

Limited Early 10 Buyers promo: $50 → back to $149 after the window. Price policy: after launch, price increases $50 every 10 purchases until the final price $999. Secure your copy before the next step up. SmartTrade Channel: Click Me Private Message me if you have any question or leave a comment

What SmartSMC actually does

Detects liquidity pools (equal highs/lows) on the HTF.

Waits for a sweep: price runs the level by a buffer and closes back inside.

Enters opposite the sweep (SSL → Buy, BSL → Sell).



Optional Flip Mode to trade continuation for research.

Multi-position targets (2–3 legs) so you can book TP1/TP2/TP3 even with brokers that don’t allow partial closes.

Stops & targets: choose from three proven presets



A) Structure-based (SMC-pure)



B) ATR-normalized (volatility floor)



C) OB-anchored (tighter, higher-R)

Management on LTF : move SL → BE at your RR, optional fractal trailing, and cooldown to avoid over-trading.

Key Highlights

Simple SMC liquidity-sweep logic—no noise, no indicators overload

Multi-timeframe engine: structure on M30, management on M15

Risk-first execution: risk % or fixed lot, split across legs

Margin-aware lot sizing: caps volume using Free Margin + OrderCalcMargin (prevents “not enough money” errors)

Broker-safe modifies: SL/TP changes respect stops/freeze levels (avoids “too close to market”)

Filters: max spread, sweep buffer, equal-level tolerance, bars-to-scan, cooldown

No martingale, no grid, no averaging—one clean idea done right





What it is / isn’t

Is: a focused SMC liquidity-sweep EA for Gold with strict risk controls.

Isn’t: martingale, grid, arbitrage, news-spike chaser, or a get-rich-quick toy.





Important



Trading involves risk. Results vary by broker liquidity, spread, slippage and your risk settings. Always forward-test on demo before going live.



Grab SmartSMC now and let a proven SMC concept work for you—consistently.





Buyer Access & Support

After purchase, please leave a short comment on the product page (e.g. “Purchased”) — this helps us verify you as a buyer.

Verified buyers will receive information on how to join the private support group for exclusive updates.



