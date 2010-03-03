SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep
- Experts
- Gooi Meng Liang
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 8
SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps
For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution.
Why choose SmartSMC?
Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and protection
Limited Early 10 Buyers promo: $50 → back to $149 after the window. Price policy: after launch, price increases $50 every 10 purchases until the final price $999. Secure your copy before the next step up.SmartTrade Channel: Click Me Private Message me if you have any question or leave a comment
What SmartSMC actually does
- Detects liquidity pools (equal highs/lows) on the HTF.
- Waits for a sweep: price runs the level by a buffer and closes back inside.
- Enters opposite the sweep (SSL → Buy, BSL → Sell).
- Optional Flip Mode to trade continuation for research.
- Multi-position targets (2–3 legs) so you can book TP1/TP2/TP3 even with brokers that don’t allow partial closes.
- Stops & targets: choose from three proven presets
- A) Structure-based (SMC-pure)
- B) ATR-normalized (volatility floor)
- C) OB-anchored (tighter, higher-R)
- Management on LTF : move SL → BE at your RR, optional fractal trailing, and cooldown to avoid over-trading.
Key Highlights
- Simple SMC liquidity-sweep logic—no noise, no indicators overload
- Multi-timeframe engine: structure on M30, management on M15
- Risk-first execution: risk % or fixed lot, split across legs
- Margin-aware lot sizing: caps volume using Free Margin + OrderCalcMargin (prevents “not enough money” errors)
- Broker-safe modifies: SL/TP changes respect stops/freeze levels (avoids “too close to market”)
- Filters: max spread, sweep buffer, equal-level tolerance, bars-to-scan, cooldown
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging—one clean idea done right
What it is / isn’t
- Is: a focused SMC liquidity-sweep EA for Gold with strict risk controls.
- Isn’t: martingale, grid, arbitrage, news-spike chaser, or a get-rich-quick toy.
Important
Trading involves risk. Results vary by broker liquidity, spread, slippage and your risk settings. Always forward-test on demo before going live.
Grab SmartSMC now and let a proven SMC concept work for you—consistently.
Buyer Access & Support
After purchase, please leave a short comment on the product page (e.g. “Purchased”) — this helps us verify you as a buyer.
Verified buyers will receive information on how to join the private support group for exclusive updates.