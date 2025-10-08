MTF MADashboard Pro

🚀 LAUNCH SPECIAL: $59 (Regular Price: $79)

⏰ Limited Time Offer - Price increases soon!





MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer





Advanced technical indicator for MT5 providing comprehensive multi-timeframe moving average analysis with intelligent Golden/Death Cross detection and fully customizable visual dashboard.





Stop switching between timeframes! Analyze up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and spot trend alignments instantly.





═══ KEY FEATURES ═══





▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

- Monitor up to 4 timeframes simultaneously (M1-MN1 + custom periods)

- Each timeframe independently configurable

- Real-time synchronization across all timeframes

- Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)





▶ DUAL MA SYSTEM

- Two moving averages per timeframe (Fast & Slow)

- Periods: 1-500 (fully customizable)

- Methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

- Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted





▶ GOLDEN/DEATH CROSS DETECTION

- Automatic bullish Golden Cross identification (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)

- Automatic bearish Death Cross identification (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)

- Clear visual signals on dashboard

- No repaint - signals stay fixed once confirmed





▶ REAL-TIME TREND ANALYSIS

- Instant trend classification: Bullish/Bearish/Mixed

- Based on price position relative to moving averages

- Market Summary showing overall bias across all timeframes

- Directional arrows (↑↓→) showing momentum changes





▶ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION

- 10 Font Types: Arial, Arial Bold, Consolas, Courier, Tahoma, Verdana, Calibri, Segoe UI, Lucida Console, Times New Roman

- 5 Color Themes: Classic, Dark Mode, Blue, Green, Custom

- Adjustable position, font size (8-12), line height (20-30)

- Show/hide: MA values, direction arrows, crossover status, bars count





▶ SMART ALERT SYSTEM

- MA crossover alerts (Golden/Death Cross)

- Multi-timeframe alignment alerts

- Configurable minimum timeframes for alignment (2-4)

- Three notification types: Terminal pop-up, Push to mobile, Email

- Customizable alert conditions





▶ PERFORMANCE & USABILITY

- Optimized calculation engine

- Adjustable refresh rate (100-2000ms)

- Low CPU usage

- Easy 30-second setup

- 10 activations included





═══ PERFECT FOR ═══

✓ Multi-timeframe trend confirmation strategies

✓ Swing and day trading

✓ MA crossover trading systems

✓ Market structure analysis

✓ Trend-following approaches





═══ WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL ═══

⭐ Most customizable MA dashboard on MQL5

⭐ Only indicator with 10 professional fonts

⭐ Advanced Golden/Death Cross detection

⭐ Works on ALL timeframes including custom periods

⭐ Complete control over every parameter





🎯 READY TO USE IN 30 SECONDS

Just attach to any chart and start analyzing! All settings accessible via intuitive interface.





🔥 LIMITED TIME LAUNCH PRICE: $59

Regular Price: $79 | Next Price: $69

Save $20 - Don't miss this opportunity!





Join professional traders using MTF MA Dashboard Pro for smarter trading decisions.