The IQ Gold MT4 Expert Advisor trading pending orders is an automated system designed to identify potential market entry points and place orders in advance, before the price reaches these levels. It analyzes market trends, patterns, and support/resistance levels to determine the optimal places to place Buy Stop, Sell Stop pending orders

One of the key advantages of the EA is its ability to save the trader's time. Instead of constantly monitoring the market and manually placing orders, the EA automatically performs these tasks based on the specified parameters. This is especially useful for traders who cannot constantly be in front of the screen or for those who prefer to trade while sleeping.



The EA is based on an algorithm that analyzes historical data and the current market situation.



In addition, the EA usually includes a risk management system that allows the trader to set stop-loss and take-profit levels for each order. This helps to limit potential losses and lock in profits when the price reaches a certain level. The EA can also automatically adjust position sizes depending on the deposit size and the level of risk the trader is willing to accept.



✅ Optimized for any timeframe – fast, accurate and reliable.



✅ Smart risk management – ​​no martingale, no risky strategies.



✅ Suitable for beginners and intermediate traders – fully automated, simple and effective.



🎯 How to use the IQ Gold robot:



1. Download and install. Users need to download the robot file and install it on their MetaTrader 4 platform.

2. Set the parameters. Define the trading parameters such as lot size, risk tolerance and strategy settings.

3. Backtest. Check the robot's performance using historical data to ensure it meets your trading goals.

4. Activate the robot. If you are satisfied with the backtest results, activate the robot to start auto trading.



🎯 Recommendations:



✅ No Grid/No Martingale/No Risky Money Management.

✅ Currency Pair: XAUUSD, DJ30, EURUSD, GBPUSD - Any

✅ Time Frame: Any

✅ Account Type: Any



🎯 Risk Warning:



Before buying IQ Gold', understand the risks involved.

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.