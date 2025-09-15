EAVN004 Candle Pattern

3

EAVN004 – Trading with Pinbar, Engulfing, Dragonfly Doji, and Morning Star Candlestick Patterns

In the world of financial trading, simplicity is sometimes the key to effectiveness. EAVN004 is designed based on the principle of identifying well-known candlestick patterns such as Pinbar, Engulfing, Dragonfly Doji, and Morning Star. These patterns help traders detect potential trend reversals and make informed decisions to open BUY or SELL positions.

EAVN004 offers customizable settings for StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Trailing Stop to manage risk and optimize returns.

With EAVN004, you don’t need to stare at the screen all day. The system automatically executes trades based on the predefined strategy, allowing you to free up time for other important tasks while maintaining discipline in trading.

However, EAVN004 is not a “magic wand” that generates instant profits. It is a powerful support tool, but to achieve consistent results, traders still need to combine key elements: strict capital management, market trend analysis, and selecting suitable trading assets.

EAVN004 – simple to start, flexible to adapt, and powerful enough to accompany you on your trading journey. Wishing you effective and successful trading!

 

⚙️ Installation Guide

====== General Setting ======

1. EA Name: Name of the EA.

2. Magic Number: Traders should assign a unique Magic Number for each chart to avoid order conflicts.

 

====== Trading Setting ======

3. Position Options: Choose to open BUY or SELL orders manually.

4. Lot Size: Default is 0.01. Can be adjusted to increase trade volume.

5. StopLoss Point (0 = off):

   - Default value 0 means no StopLoss is set.

   - Recommendation: If StopLoss = 0, enable at least one of the following options to ensure trades close when the market moves against you:

     • Close position by reverse signal → true 

     • Close position when margin free (-50% account) → true

6. TakeProfit Point (0 = off):

   - Set the TakeProfit points according to the traded asset (e.g., EURUSD = 100, XAUUSD = 10000, BTCUSD = 100000).

   - If TakeProfit = 0, EA will automatically close trades based on account profit percentage (configured in item 12).

7. Trailing Stop Point (0 = off):

   - Trailing Stop points help protect profits.

   - Example: Open a BUY order with TakeProfit = 1000 and Trailing Stop = 200 → When price increases by 200 points, StopLoss will automatically move up to lock in minimum profit and maximize gains if the market continues favorably.

 

====== Strategy Setting ======

8. Pinbar Signal = true/false 

9. Engulfing Signal = true/false 

10. Dragonfly Doji Signal = true/false 

11. Morning/Evening Star Signal = true/false 

→ Traders can enable or disable specific candlestick patterns as desired.

 

====== Account Protection ======

12. Close Position for Minimum Profit (% account): Minimum profit threshold based on account percentage, used when TakeProfit is not set.

13. Close Position When Margin Free (-50% account): If enabled, EA will close trades when margin free drops below 50% of the account to protect capital.

 

====== Information Show ======

14. Show/Hide Indicator: Toggle true/false to show or hide EA indicators. Recommended to keep enabled for better monitoring.

15. Show/Hide Panel: Toggle true/false to display account information. Recommended to keep enabled.


Prodotti consigliati
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
Hammer Master MT5
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish
FREE
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Un consulente esperto multivaluta che combina molte strategie semplici che funzionano contemporaneamente. Ogni strategia si basa su un semplice algoritmo di trading durante i momenti di mercato con maggiore volatilità. Ogni strategia è stata ottimizzata negli ultimi cinque anni. L'Expert Advisor utilizza il principio statistico della "rettitudine della folla": calcola la media dei segnali di diverse strategie e apre le posizioni di mercato nella direzione preferita. Questo principio, unitamente
Gold Candle Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.59 (27)
Experts
Candle Bot -  is a simple and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for trading gold on the Meta Trader 5 platform. The Expert waits for bar 1 to be a large candle and for bar 2 to be a small candle, then opens a position in the direction of the small candle. The direction of the small candle (bullish or bearish) does not matter. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD). Time frame: M1,M5,M30 Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $1000) Leverage: Any Account type: Any(Better works on ECN) Bot for Ri
FREE
NexTrade Crash Spike Detector
Jacoues Lukas Olivier
Experts
The Best Spike Detector I am pleased to introduce NexTrade Spike Detector , a cutting-edge tool designed to navigate crash markets with precision and confidence. Our spike detector leverages advanced algorithms to identify optimal entry points amidst market volatility, empowering traders to make informed decisions with clarity and foresight. In today's ever-changing financial landscape, having a reliable and strategic approach to entering crash markets is essential for mitigating risks and maxi
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
DEMA Based Trading Strategy in MQL5
Pamo Capital Partners LLC
Experts
Introducing our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) indicator. This EA has been designed to provide traders with a robust strategy for the forex market. **Key Features and Functionality** - **User Inputs:** The script allows for user-defined inputs such as the DEMA period and the lot size for the trades, offering a level of customization to suit your trading needs. - **Trade Execution:** The CTrade object within the script allows for efficie
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
MACD Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
MACD Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato avanzato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta le tendenze di mercato utilizzando l’indicatore di Convergenza/Divergenza delle Medie Mobili (MACD). L’EA esegue operazioni in base agli incroci della linea MACD sopra o sotto la linea di segnale, attivando rispettivamente segnali di acquisto o vendita, garantendo una gestione efficiente delle operazioni con strategie predefinite basate sul MACD. Ampiamente testato, offre metodi di ing
RangeBreakout EA MT5
Claye Weight
4.52 (46)
Experts
Nessun Martingale. Nessuna Griglia. Questa autentica strategia di trading è un Robot di Trading di Breakout di Range specializzato nel capitalizzare su scambi in fasce orarie. Tipicamente, il mercato stabilisce il suo corso nelle prime ore, continuando su questo percorso per tutto il giorno. Questo robot è progettato per sfruttare questi breakout mattutini per il trading di tendenza, sebbene sia abbastanza versatile da gestire varie strategie di breakout temporali. Strategie Popolari che puoi
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Sapphire EA
Abdurahim Aras
4.11 (9)
Experts
SAPPHIRE EA | Everything for the Trader! SAPPHIRE EA is an advanced trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to enhance profits and optimize trading strategies. The EA is the result of years of research and development and is continuously updated and improved. Why SAPPHIRE EA? Does Not Use Risky Trading Methods : SAPPHIRE EA avoids dangerous strategies and does not use risky trading methods like Martingale and Grid. This aims to minimize investors' losses. Trend-Fol
Imperator Expert Advisor
Igor Widiger
Experts
Imperator Expert Advisor is your reliable assistant in making profitable trading decisions. Our algorithm and professional analysis will help you maximize your profits. With our experience, we will help you achieve your trading goals. Our expert advisor is based on comprehensive market analysis and advanced trading strategies. We offer various settings to customize your trading. The advisor monitors the markets, identifies opportunities and executes trades in real time. Backtests and risk manage
TimeRangeBreakOut EA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
TimeRangeBreakout EA – this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functions and is based on a logical concept. The TimeRangeBreakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade within time ranges. The market often finds its direction within certain hours and, after breaking through the range, moves along that trend. This expert advisor is designed to trade in the direction of that trend after a breakout within the time range. Nevertheless, you can trade all types of tim
EmperorEA
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Experts
The Emperor EA is a scalping robot that uses advanced trading strategy to find entry signals – this strategy is used by professional traders for many years and now it is available to completely automate your trading experience if you are a complete beginner or expert. No AI, Martingale or Grid needed. This is NOT the holy grail of trading. It will not make you rich over night and it is not risk free. Just a honest trading strategy with the idea to profit from quick trend accelerations. This EA
Impro Martin
Yong Zhang
Experts
This Impro Martin is an enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) based on Martingale’s strategy. Instead of using a clear admittance signal, it uses random admittance , and deals with the subsequent orders according to the status of the first order. It had in-depth optimization of risk management and lots dispose to reduce transaction risk. At the same time, this product also has the functions of Trailing Stop Loss (the gained profit is protected from any lost, so as to maintain the growth of profit) and Fi
Alpha Striker us30 V2 MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
EA Golden Cat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping at night. The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders. The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts. The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tes
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
EAVN002 Moving Average Double
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN002 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN002 is designed based on the Moving Average Double Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the two MA lines cross upward , and open a SELL position when the two MA lines cross downward . The strength of EAVN002 lies not only in its simplicity but
FREE
EAVN003 Moving Average Triple
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN003 – A Simple, Efficient, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity is often the key to effectiveness. EAVN003 is built upon the Moving Average Triple Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. The system operates based on three MA lines: A BUY order is only opened when the main trend (long-term trend) is upward, and the signal is confirmed when the two signal MAs cross in the direction of the uptrend. (Conversely
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
Filtro:
patrickdrew
2570
patrickdrew 2025.09.18 11:31 
 

Despite no response from author!?!?

Seems to peform very well on BTC.

I wil update.

Rispondi alla recensione