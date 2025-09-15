EAVN004 Candle Pattern

EAVN004 – Trading with Pinbar, Engulfing, Dragonfly Doji, and Morning Star Candlestick Patterns

In the world of financial trading, simplicity is sometimes the key to effectiveness. EAVN004 is designed based on the principle of identifying well-known candlestick patterns such as Pinbar, Engulfing, Dragonfly Doji, and Morning Star. These patterns help traders detect potential trend reversals and make informed decisions to open BUY or SELL positions.

EAVN004 offers customizable settings for StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Trailing Stop to manage risk and optimize returns.

With EAVN004, you don’t need to stare at the screen all day. The system automatically executes trades based on the predefined strategy, allowing you to free up time for other important tasks while maintaining discipline in trading.

However, EAVN004 is not a “magic wand” that generates instant profits. It is a powerful support tool, but to achieve consistent results, traders still need to combine key elements: strict capital management, market trend analysis, and selecting suitable trading assets.

EAVN004 – simple to start, flexible to adapt, and powerful enough to accompany you on your trading journey. Wishing you effective and successful trading!

⚙️ Installation Guide

====== General Setting ======

1. EA Name: Name of the EA.

2. Magic Number: Traders should assign a unique Magic Number for each chart to avoid order conflicts.

====== Trading Setting ======

3. Position Options: Choose to open BUY or SELL orders manually.

4. Lot Size: Default is 0.01. Can be adjusted to increase trade volume.

5. StopLoss Point (0 = off):

- Default value 0 means no StopLoss is set.

- Recommendation: If StopLoss = 0, enable at least one of the following options to ensure trades close when the market moves against you:

• Close position by reverse signal → true

• Close position when margin free (-50% account) → true

6. TakeProfit Point (0 = off):

- Set the TakeProfit points according to the traded asset (e.g., EURUSD = 100, XAUUSD = 10000, BTCUSD = 100000).

- If TakeProfit = 0, EA will automatically close trades based on account profit percentage (configured in item 12).

7. Trailing Stop Point (0 = off):

- Trailing Stop points help protect profits.

- Example: Open a BUY order with TakeProfit = 1000 and Trailing Stop = 200 → When price increases by 200 points, StopLoss will automatically move up to lock in minimum profit and maximize gains if the market continues favorably.

====== Strategy Setting ======

8. Pinbar Signal = true/false

9. Engulfing Signal = true/false

10. Dragonfly Doji Signal = true/false

11. Morning/Evening Star Signal = true/false

→ Traders can enable or disable specific candlestick patterns as desired.

====== Account Protection ======

12. Close Position for Minimum Profit (% account): Minimum profit threshold based on account percentage, used when TakeProfit is not set.

13. Close Position When Margin Free (-50% account): If enabled, EA will close trades when margin free drops below 50% of the account to protect capital.

====== Information Show ======

14. Show/Hide Indicator: Toggle true/false to show or hide EA indicators. Recommended to keep enabled for better monitoring.

15. Show/Hide Panel: Toggle true/false to display account information. Recommended to keep enabled.



