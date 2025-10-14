EAVN005 Relative Strength Index
EAVN005 – Trading with RSI Indicator
"The image in Tap Screenshots shows the result of an optimization for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, configured with BUY-only settings. You may consider adjusting the parameters when trading XAUUSD, as the recent trend favors opening BUY orders."
⚙️ Installation Guide
General Settings
EA Name: The name of the Expert Advisor.
Magic Number: Assign a unique Magic Number for each chart to prevent order conflicts.
Trading Settings
Position Options: Select whether to open BUY or SELL orders manually.
Lot Size: Default is 0.01. Can be adjusted to increase trade volume.
Lot Step Cycle (0 = off): Enables DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) strategy. Example: Lot Step Cycle = 3
Buy 1: 0.01
Buy 2: 0.01
Buy 3: 0.01
Buy 4: 0.02 (increased by lot step)
Strategy Settings
Open Position Method:
In Oversold Zone / In Overbought Zone
Out of Oversold Zone / Out of Overbought Zone
RSI Period: 14
RSI MA Period: 7 (Moving Average of RSI value)
RSI Oversold Level: 30
RSI Overbought Level: 70
RSI Applied Price: Close Price
Account Protection
Take Profit Mode: Choose between "Take Profit on Target" or "Take Profit Early".
Close Position for Minimum Profit (USD): Closes trades when a minimum profit in USD is reached.
Close Position When Margin Free < 50%: If enabled, the EA will close all trades when free margin drops below 50% of the account balance to protect capital.
Information Display
Show/Hide Indicator: Toggle true/false to display or hide EA indicators. Recommended to keep enabled for better monitoring.
Show/Hide Panel: Toggle true/false to display account information. Recommended to keep enabled.