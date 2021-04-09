Boom Crash Gap Scanner

Automatically analyzes all synthetic indices Boom and Crash within a user-defined time range. The scanner detects every gap and generates a clear HTML report with a visual layout designed for easy review and decision-making.





Scan multiple symbols with just one click.

Flexible time range definition (e.g., last 2 hours, 24 hours, etc.).

HTML report with colors and tables for better readability.

Works on any timeframe.

Full logging to document market activity.

Perfect for traders who want a panoramic view of market gaps and need structured, exportable reports for better analysis.



