Boom Crash Gap Scanner
- Utilitaires
- Fernando Pablo Martin Pilar
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Automatically analyzes all synthetic indices Boom and Crash within a user-defined time range. The scanner detects every gap and generates a clear HTML report with a visual layout designed for easy review and decision-making.
Scan multiple symbols with just one click.
Flexible time range definition (e.g., last 2 hours, 24 hours, etc.).
HTML report with colors and tables for better readability.
Works on any timeframe.
Full logging to document market activity.
Perfect for traders who want a panoramic view of market gaps and need structured, exportable reports for better analysis.