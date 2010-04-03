The Signal Premium System for All Pairs

🔹 Overview

The Signal Premium System for All Pairs is a smart trading assistant designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
It automatically adapts to any timeframe and provides clear entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels to support consistent and confident trading.

This indicator helps traders identify high-probability setups across multiple markets and trading styles — whether you prefer scalping, intraday, or swing trading.

🔹 Core Features

1. Smart Signal Status

  • Waiting for Signal: Market scanning in progress.

  • Pending Buy/Sell: Potential setup detected.

  • Entry Confirmed: Price reaches entry level — signal active.

  • Active Trade: Displays live trade status and pips.

  • TP Hit / SL Hit: Trade completed.

2. Automatic Chart Levels

  • Entry Line – Blue (Buy) / Orange (Sell)

  • Stop Loss – Red

  • Take Profit – Green (up to three levels depending on setup)

3. Trading Modes

  • Scalping Mode: Fast trades, short take profits (≤30 pips).

  • Intraday Mode: Ideal for daily trading setups.

  • Swing Mode: Best for higher timeframes (H4/D1) with stable trends.

4. Adaptive to All Timeframes

  • M5–M30 → Scalping / High Frequency

  • H1 → Intraday

  • H4–D1 → Swing Trading

5. Built-In Dashboard
Real-time analysis showing:

  • Currency Strength & Momentum

  • Buyer vs Seller Activity

  • Signal Validity (%)

  • Trend and Volatility Confirmation

6. Alerts & Notifications

  • On-screen popups

  • Sound alerts

  • Push notifications to mobile devices

🔹 Advantages

  • Works with all Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX30)

  • Filters out false signals with built-in volatility and trend checks

  • Compatible with all brokers and MT4 accounts

  • Suitable for London and New York sessions

  • Removes emotion by providing rule-based signals

🔹 Recommendations

  • Best results during active trading sessions (London & New York).

  • Avoid trading 30 minutes before and after high-impact news events.

  • Always apply sound money management for consistency.

🔹 Why Choose The Signal Premium System

  • Clean visual levels for easy trade planning.

  • Simple, reliable, and effective for beginners and professionals alike.

  • Automatically adjusts to market conditions and volatility.

  • A complete system for confident and disciplined trading.

🔹 Upgrade Option

A Pro version of this indicator is available for advanced users seeking more features and improved performance.
The upgraded edition — The Signal Premium Pro System — includes enhanced filtering, expanded dashboard tools, and optimized multi-pair functionality.

To explore it, simply search “The Signal Premium Pro System” in the Market.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153978?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

