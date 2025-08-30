1. Introduction

TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide

TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart.

This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions.

2. Core Indicator Components

The indicator consists of multiple components, each of which can be enabled/disabled and customized in the settings.

a. Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA)

SMMA 21 (White): A short-term MA that follows the price closely to indicate the immediate trend.

SMMA 50 (Green): A medium-term MA, often used as a dynamic support/resistance level.

SMMA 100 (Yellow): A medium-to-long-term MA.

SMMA 200 (Red): A long-term MA, considered an important indicator for defining the main market trend. If the price is above the SMMA 200, the market is generally considered to be in an uptrend. If the price is below the SMMA 200, the market may be in a downtrend.

A long-term MA, considered an important indicator for defining the main market trend.

b. Trend Fill

A colored area filled between the EMA(2) and the SMMA(200).

Green Fill: Indicates potentially bullish momentum.

Red Fill: Indicates potentially bearish momentum.

c. Signal Arrows

The indicator automatically detects key candlestick patterns and trading signals, marking them with arrows on the chart:

3 Line Strike (3s-Bull/3s-Bear): This arrow highlights a powerful reversal pattern. A 3s-Bull arrow suggests that selling pressure may be weakening and a bullish reversal could be underway.

Engulfing Candle (BAC-Bull/BAC-Bear): An arrow appears on a bullish or bearish engulfing candle. A bullish engulfing pattern suggests that buyers have gained control from sellers, indicating potential for a move higher.

MA Crossover: This signal alerts when the SMMA(21) and SMMA(50) cross. A bullish cross (21 over 50) can suggest strengthening upward momentum.

d. Trading Session Highlighter

This feature draws a colored background to highlight a specific trading session. This helps traders focus their analysis on periods of higher market activity and liquidity.

e. On-Screen Dashboard

A small information panel providing at-a-glance information: Trend: The trend assessment (UP/DOWN/SIDEWAYS) based on the price vs. the SMMA 200. Signal: The most recent signal detected and how many bars ago it occurred.



3. How to Interpret the Indicator

The following methods are for reference and technical analysis purposes. They do not constitute direct trading advice. Always combine signals with other analysis methods and a robust risk management strategy.

a. Trend Analysis

The position of the price relative to the SMMA 200 line is a key element for assessing the long-term trend. When the price is consistently above the SMMA 200, it helps to confirm a potential uptrend.

The shorter-term MAs (21 and 50) can act as dynamic areas of potential support or resistance. How the price reacts at these levels can provide insight into the strength of the trend.

b. Interpreting Signals

Reversal Patterns (3 Line Strike, Engulfing): The appearance of these arrows, especially near key price levels (like a major SMMA or a prior swing high/low), suggests a potential shift in market sentiment. For example, a 3s-Bull arrow after a significant drop could indicate that the bearish momentum is fading.

Momentum Signals (MA Crossover): A crossover can be used to confirm a potential change in trend direction. For instance, after the price moves above the SMMA 200, a subsequent bullish crossover of the SMMA 21/50 can add confirmation to the new upward momentum.

c. Combining with Trading Sessions

Signals that appear during a highlighted Trading Session (e.g., London session for EURUSD) may be of greater interest, as these are typically periods of higher trading volume and volatility.

4. Settings Guide (Inputs)

Smoothed MA Inputs: Customize the periods for the MA lines.

Multi-Timeframe Settings: Timeframe for MAs: Allows you to view MAs from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M15).

On-Screen Dashboard: Show Dashboard: Enable/disable the dashboard. Corner: Choose the corner for display. X/Y distance: Adjust distance from the chart edges.

3 Line Strike / Engulfing Candles: Enable/disable the display of these signal arrows.

MA Crossover Alerts: Enable Crossover Alerts: Enable/disable alerts for the 21/50 MA cross. On-screen Alert, Push Notification, Email Alert: Configure how you receive notifications.

Trade Session: Customize the start/end time and days for highlighting the trading session.

IMPORTANT RISK AND PERFORMANCE DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

This guide is for informational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No indicator can guarantee profits. Trading decisions are the sole responsibility of the user.