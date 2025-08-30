Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame

Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF, a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features.

This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator.

Key Features

Customizable alerts for critical events such as: MA color change, price crossing the MA, or two MAs crossing each other. On-Screen Status Dashboard: Displays a compact information panel directly on the chart, providing key data like trend status, MA value, and the number of bars in the current trend.

Installation

Open the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. On the menu bar, click File -> Open Data Folder . A folder window will appear. Navigate to the MQL5 -> Indicators directory. Copy the CM_Ultimate_MA_MTF_V2.ex5 file into this Indicators folder. Return to MT5, open the "Navigator" window (if it's not open, click View -> Navigator or press Ctrl+N ). In the Navigator window, right-click on "Indicators" and select "Refresh". You will now see the "CM_Ultimate_MA_MTF_V2" indicator in the list. Drag and drop it onto the chart you wish to analyze.

Parameters (Inputs) Explained

When applying the indicator to a chart, you will see a window with several tabs. In the Inputs tab, you can customize everything.

Moving Average 1

MA Type: Choose one of the 8 MA types you want to use.

Smooths the color changes. A higher value results in a slower, smoother signal. Tilson T3 Factor: The factor for the Tilson T3 indicator (only effective when Tilson T3 is selected as the MA Type).

Moving Average 2 (Optional)

Enables/disables the second MA for using crossover strategies. The remaining parameters are similar to MA 1.

ATR Bands

The period for the ATR calculation. ATR Multiplier: The multiplier for the ATR value. Band distance = ATR Value * Multiplier . Increase this value for wider bands.

Dashboard

Choose the corner of the chart where the panel will be displayed. dashboardX / dashboardY: Fine-tune the panel's position on the X and Y axes.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF)

If true , the indicator will be calculated based on the current chart's timeframe. Custom Timeframe: If the above is false , you can select a different timeframe here (e.g., 1 Hour, 4 Hours, 1 Day). The indicator will display the MA from your chosen timeframe.

Signals & Alerts

Displays a cross symbol when the two MAs intersect. Alert on...: Enables/disables the corresponding alert types.

Application in Trading

1. Trend Following

This is the most basic and effective way to use the indicator.

When the MA line turns , it suggests a downtrend has begun. You can look for selling opportunities. Sideways Market: When the MA line turns Aqua and moves horizontally, the market lacks a clear trend. It's often wise to stay out or trade with caution.

2. Dynamic Support and Resistance

. Traders often look for buying opportunities when the price pulls back to the MA line. In a downtrend (red MA), the MA line acts as dynamic resistance. Traders often look for selling opportunities when the price rallies towards the MA line.

3. Volatility Analysis with ATR Bands

Indicates a "quiet" market with low volatility. This is often a consolidation phase before a strong breakout. Mean Reversion Trading: When the price touches or exceeds the outer bands (upper or lower), it can signal an overbought or oversold condition, and a short-term reversal may be imminent.

4. Two-MA Crossover Strategy

Enable the 2nd MA (e.g., a fast 20 MA and a slow 50 MA) to use the classic strategy:

When the faster MA crosses above the slower MA. This is a strong bullish signal. Death Cross: When the faster MA crosses below the slower MA. This is a strong bearish signal.

5. The Power of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

This is how you can elevate your trading.