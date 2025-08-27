Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator

1. Introduction

Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume.

Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (either by reversing or breaking out) in the future.

This indicator is ideal for day traders and swing traders who use S/R levels as a cornerstone of their strategy.

2. How to Read the Indicator's Components

When applied to a chart, you will see various lines and informational labels.

a. Support & Resistance Lines

Resistance Line (Red): Drawn from the high of a past high-volume candle. This is a zone where selling pressure was dominant and is expected to act as a barrier as the price moves up.

b. The Information Label

This is the heart of the indicator, providing quantitative data about each S/R level. The label is attached to the end of each line and follows the format R: [S] B: L:

R (Touches): Meaning: Counts the number of times the price has touched and reacted to this S/R level. Application: A level that has been touched and respected multiple times is considered more significant and reliable.

[S] (Strength): Meaning: Scores the strength of the S/R level on a 100-point scale. Calculation: Based on three factors: the volume of the original candle, the number of touches, and the proximity of the current price to the S/R level (the closer, the stronger). Application: The higher the score, the stronger the S/R level. Levels with a score > 60-70 are considered very noteworthy.

B (Breakout Probability): Meaning: Estimates the probability (in %) that the price will successfully break through the S/R level. Calculation: Based on the level's strength (the weaker the level, the higher the breakout probability) and the current price momentum (measured by the ROC indicator). Application: Helps traders prepare for a breakout scenario. A high 'B' percentage, combined with price consolidating near the level, is a potential breakout signal.

L (Liquidity): Meaning: Measures the total historical trading volume that has occurred around this price zone. It is displayed in a shortened format (K = thousands, M = millions). Application: A higher 'L' value indicates that the price zone has attracted significant market interest in the past, reinforcing its importance.



c. Optional Components

Confidence Zones: Transparent colored bands (red/green) around the S/R lines. They are calculated based on the ATR indicator and represent a general price reaction "zone" rather than a single line, which can help in setting more effective stop losses.

3. How to Apply in Trading

This indicator is not a standalone trading system but a decision-support tool. Always combine it with your own analysis.

a. Reversal/Bounce Trading Strategy

This is the most common strategy for using S/R levels.

Signal: Price approaches a strong S/R level (high [S] score, multiple R touches). Confirmation: Look for candlestick reversal patterns at the S/R zone (e.g., Pin Bars, Engulfing patterns, Dojis...). The B (Breakout) probability should ideally be low. Entry: BUY when the price bounces up from a strong Support level.

when the price bounces up from a strong Support level. SELL when the price is rejected at a strong Resistance level. Stop Loss: Place it just outside the S/R line or beyond the Confidence Zone. Take Profit: Target the next significant S/R level or use your preferred Risk:Reward ratio.

b. Breakout Trading Strategy

Signal: Price consolidates sideways and compresses tightly just below a Resistance level or just above a Support level. Watch for a rising B (Breakout) probability value. Confirmation: A candle closes decisively and entirely outside the S/R zone. Entry: BUY immediately after the confirmation candle breaks a Resistance level.

immediately after the confirmation candle breaks a Resistance level. SELL immediately after the confirmation candle breaks a Support level. Stop Loss: Place it on the opposite side of the S/R level that was just broken. Take Profit: You can use the optional "Price Targets" calculated by the indicator or other traditional methods.

4. Detailed Explanation of Settings (Inputs)