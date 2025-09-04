Ichimoku V2

1. Overview

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels.

This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and efficient analysis without cluttering your chart.

This document provides a guide to understanding the components of the indicator and how they can be interpreted as part of a trading strategy.

Disclaimer: This indicator is a tool for market analysis. It does not provide direct trading signals or guarantee any financial results. All trading decisions involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use proper risk management.

2. The Components of Ichimoku

The indicator consists of five main lines and a "cloud" (Kumo).

  • Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line): The midpoint of the last 9 periods. It is the fastest moving line and provides early indications of momentum shifts.
  • Kijun-sen (Base Line): The midpoint of the last 26 periods. It represents medium-term momentum and acts as a key level of dynamic support and resistance. It is often considered the most important single line in the Ichimoku system.
  • Chikou Span (Lagging Span): The current closing price plotted 26 periods in the past. It helps visualize the relationship between the current price and recent price action, providing a powerful confirmation signal.
  • Senkou Span A (Leading Span A): The midpoint between the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen, plotted 26 periods in the future. It forms one of the boundaries of the Kumo.
  • Senkou Span B (Leading Span B): The midpoint of the last 52 periods, plotted 26 periods in the future. It forms the second boundary of the Kumo and represents the long-term trend.
  • Kumo (The Cloud): The area between Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B. The Kumo is the heart of the system, representing a dynamic "river" of support and resistance. The color and thickness of the cloud can also indicate the strength of the trend.

3. How to Interpret the Signals

The Ichimoku system provides a layered approach to analysis. A trader typically looks for multiple signals to align before considering a trade.

a) Kumo (The Cloud)

The position of the price relative to the Kumo is the primary indication of the overall trend.

  • Bullish Trend: Price is consistently trading above the Kumo. The Kumo itself acts as a support zone.
  • Bearish Trend: Price is consistently trading below the Kumo. The Kumo itself acts as a resistance zone.
  • Consolidation / Ranging Market: Price is trading inside the Kumo. Trading within the cloud is generally considered high-risk as the trend is undefined.

b) Kijun-sen (Base Line)

The Kijun-sen acts as a reliable indicator of market momentum.

  • Bullish Momentum: Price is trading above the Kijun-sen.
  • Bearish Momentum: Price is trading below the Kijun-sen.
  • A Kijun Cross, where the price crosses the Kijun-sen, can be a significant signal of a change in momentum.

c) TK Cross (Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen Cross)

This is one of the most common signals used for trade entry.

  • Bullish TK Cross: The Tenkan-sen (faster line) crosses above the Kijun-sen (slower line). The strength of this signal is considered higher if it occurs above the Kumo.
  • Bearish TK Cross: The Tenkan-sen crosses below the Kijun-sen. The strength of this signal is considered higher if it occurs below the Kumo.

d) Chikou Span (Lagging Span)

The Chikou Span provides final confirmation for a signal.

  • Bullish Confirmation: The Chikou Span is above the price line from 26 periods ago (i.e., it is in "open space"). This confirms that there is little resistance to an upward move.
  • Bearish Confirmation: The Chikou Span is below the price line from 26 periods ago. This confirms that there is little support to prevent a downward move.

A high-probability setup often involves the confluence of all these signals (e.g., a Bullish TK Cross that happens above the Kumo while the Chikou Span is also in open space).

4. Feature: The Status Dashboard

To simplify analysis, this indicator includes a dashboard that summarizes the state of all the signals on the last closed candle.

  • Trend: Shows if the price is UP (above Kumo), DOWN (below Kumo), or NEUTRAL (inside Kumo).
  • Momentum: Shows if the price is STRONG (above Kijun) or WEAK (below Kijun).
  • TK Cross: Shows the direction of the most recent BULLISH or BEARISH cross.
  • Chikou: Shows if the Chikou Span CONFIRMED UP or CONFIRMED DOWN .

5. Input Parameters

The indicator's settings can be adjusted via the "Inputs" tab.

a) Ichimoku Periods

  • InpTenkanPeriods: The lookback period for the Tenkan-sen. Default is 9.
  • InpKijunPeriods: The lookback period for the Kijun-sen and the shift period for the Kumo/Chikou. Default is 26.
  • InpSenkouPeriods: The lookback period for the Senkou Span B. Default is 52.

b) Dashboard Settings

  • InpDashboardOn: true / false . Toggles the visibility of the dashboard.
  • InpDashboardCorner: Sets the corner of the chart where the dashboard will appear (e.g., CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ).
  • InpDashboardX: The horizontal distance (in pixels) from the corner's edge.
  • InpDashboardY: The vertical distance (in pixels) from the corner's edge.
  • InpDashboardFontSize: The font size for the dashboard text.
  • InpDashboardColorBull: The color used for bullish status text.
  • InpDashboardColorBear: The color used for bearish status text.
  • InpDashboardColorNeutral: The color used for neutral or undefined status text.
Prodotti consigliati
FractalEfficiencyIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
Indicatori
FractalEfficiencyIndicator   A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book   ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for v
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Indicatori
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
FREE
AdaptiveCCiMt5
Francis Dube
4 (2)
Indicatori
The Commodity Channel Index computes the deviation of the typical price of each bar from the average price over a particular time period. Multiplying the median deviation by 0.015 facilitates normalization, which makes all deviations below the first standard deviation less than  -100, and all deviations above the first standard deviation more than 100. This adaptive version is based on the indicator described by John Ehlers, in the book Rocket Science for traders. The indicator uses the homodyne
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicatori
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Silver Bullet ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Silver Bullet ICT Indicator in MetaTrader 5 The Silver Bullet ICT Indicator is an advanced tool for MetaTrader 5 , designed to analyze market liquidity and key price levels during New York trading hours based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) principles . This indicator identifies potential trade zones by monitoring high and low price movements and detecting liquidity absorption . When the price reaches a support or resistance level and then retreats to its prior range after capturing liquidity, the
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicatori
Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
FREE
Tunnel Warrens MT5
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicatori
This is MT5 version Get Tunnel Warrens MT4 here Here are several indicators that work together. It basically works with moving averages and various levels of ATR creating a dynamic channel through which the price is drained. As I always recommend, you should try it before using it in live so that you understand how it works. The market entry signal is similar to other MA indicators, but with this one you also have a graphical analysis of the moment when the trend is found and dynamic levels to
FREE
Moving Average Band
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Indicatori
Looking for a more effective way to identify support, resistance, and evaluate trends? Moving Average Band transforms the moving average into a band that dynamically adjusts to market volatility, offering a more realistic view of price movements. What is it? ️ Moving Average Band is a tool that represents the moving average as a dynamic band. ️ It automatically adjusts the width of the band based on market volatility. What does it provide me? ️ A more realistic view: By incorporating volatili
FREE
Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicatori
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
FREE
KeltnerChannelIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
3 (2)
Indicatori
The Keltner Channel is a volatility-based technical indicator composed of three separate lines. The middle line is an exponential moving average (EMA) of the price. Additional lines are placed above and below the EMA. The upper band is typically set two times the Average True Range (ATR) above the EMA, and the lower band is typically set two times the ATR below the EMA. The bands expand and contract as volatility (measured by ATR) expands and contracts. Since most price action will be encompasse
FREE
Cross MA histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicatori
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicatori
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
AdaptiveBollingerBandsMt5
Francis Dube
3 (1)
Indicatori
Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator (BB) is similar to envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it. Standard deviation is a measure of volatility, therefore Bollinger Bands adjust themselves to the market conditions. When the markets become more volatile, the bands widen and they contract during less volatile periods. This ada
FREE
MWC COX 5
Joerg Hamann
3 (1)
Indicatori
The MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions of the Commitments of Traders Report released by the CFTC once a week for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks. Additional Features Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated ( not in the MQL5 Version 1.0 ) Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into   [...]/MQL5/Files   folder.  ->  www.myweeklycot.com/t
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
ATR Moving Average
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicatori
ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicatori
L'indicatore VR Donchian è una versione migliorata del canale Donchian. I miglioramenti hanno interessato quasi tutte le funzioni del canale, ma l'algoritmo operativo principale e la costruzione del canale sono stati preservati. All'indicatore a sfera è stato aggiunto un cambiamento nel colore dei livelli a seconda della tendenza attuale: questo mostra chiaramente al trader un cambiamento di tendenza o un livello piatto. È stata aggiunta la possibilità di informare il trader del superamento di u
FREE
Trend Moving Average
Denis Povtorenko
Indicatori
Технический индикатор Trend Moving Average позволяет определить глобальное направление рынка. Данный технический индикатор создан для того, чтобы определить «линию наименьшего сопротивления» рынка и понять в какую сторону направлен тренд. Помимо классического использования МА, индикатор позволяет понять направленность рынка на основе динамики его значений. Так, если значение индикатора демонстрируют переход с нисходящего значения в восходящее (и наоборот) - это является дополнительным торговым с
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicatori
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
ATR Finder by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicatori
The  ATR Finder  indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders analyze market volatility using the  Average True Range (ATR) . This indicator calculates and displays ATR values dynamically, allowing traders to identify periods of high and low volatility, optimize stop-loss and take-profit levels, and refine their trading strategies. Key Features: • Real-time ATR Calculation – Continuously updates ATR values to reflect current market conditions. • Customizable Settings – Adjust
FREE
MACalcAuto MT5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
As you know, the main invariable indicator of all traders is the moving average; it is used in some way in most strategies. It is also obvious that this indicator is capable of showing good entries in every local area. For which it usually needs to be optimized or just visually adjusted. This development is intended for automatic optimization of the indicator. Once placed on the chart, the indicator will automatically re-optimize itself with the specified period ( PeriodReOptimization ) and dis
Center of Gravity Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator is a momentum-based oscillator derived from the moving average of the median price, specifically developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It provides color-coded signals: green denotes an uptrend, while red indicates a downtrend. These visual cues assist traders in recognizing trend shifts effectively. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | Center of Gravity Indicator MT4  | AL
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Implied Fair Value Gap ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Implied Fair Value Gap ICT Indicator MT5 The Implied Fair Value Gap ICT Indicator MT5 is a powerful tool designed to uncover hidden price inefficiencies within the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator employs a specialized method by plotting two theoretical lines at the midpoint of the shadows of consecutive candles, marking the space between them as an implied fair value gap. It's important to note that if the shadows of the neighboring candles fully overlap, no hidden fair value gap is formed
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Positive Volume Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) MetaTrader 5 In MetaTrader 5, the Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) analyzes trading volume to anticipate potential price trends. It applies two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with periods of 10 and 2 to detect fluctuations within specific ranges. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Positive Volume Oscillator MT4 | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order Block Indicator for MT 5  | Best MT5 Util
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Altri dall’autore
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
Market Structure Break Order Block
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the chart
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Pivot Point Supertrend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods: Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels. Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Point
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money. VRPFV consists of the following core components: Upper &
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF , a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features. This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator. Key Features 8 Moving Average Types: Full support for the most popular MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA
FREE
Smart Trend Tracker
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The Smart Trend Tracker (OTT) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of a market trend. This indicator functions as an optimized moving average that adapts to market volatility, thereby providing dynamic support and resistance levels. The primary goal of the OTT is to smooth out price action and offer visual cues about potential changes in the trend. Core Components of the Indicator When you add the indicator to your chart, you will see two main
FREE
RSI Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
The MultiFrameRSIIndicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes RSI-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual feedback, including a colored RSI line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Ideal for traders seeking momentum-based trend confirmation. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
1. Introduction Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume . Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (eith
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
MTF Candles Drawing
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Candles indicator is a powerful tool that allows you to display candles from a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5, M15, M30). The Problem It Solves: Instead of constantly switching back and forth between charts to analyze the main trend and detailed price action, this indicator merges both perspectives into one. You can instantly see the "big picture" while staying focused on trading signals on your current timeframe. Core
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
ATR Dynamic Stop
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
1. Overview The ATR Dynamic Stop (CE) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders identify and follow market trends. Its core function is to provide a dynamic trailing stop-loss based on price volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main objectives of the ATR Dynamic Stop are: Profit Optimization: It helps you ride a strong trend by setting a reasonable stop-loss, preventing premature exits due to minor market noise and fluctuations. Risk Management:
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) Indicator - User Manual 1. Introduction Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) is a technical analysis indicator that combines three tools: Bollinger Bands , Fibonacci Ratios , and the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) . The purpose of this indicator is to provide a multi-dimensional view of the market by helping to identify: Dynamic support and resistance zones. The general market trend. Volatility levels and potential accumulation phases (squeezes). Price breakouts
FREE
Volume Flow Index Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) - User Manual 1. General Introduction The Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) is an advanced technical oscillator designed to measure the strength and sustainability of a price trend by incorporating both price and volume data. Developed based on the concepts of On-Balance Volume (OBV) but with significant improvements, the VFI provides deeper insight into money flow and the conviction behind price movements. This indicator is not an automated trading system but a powerful an
FREE
Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
1. Introduction The Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SQZMOM_LB) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify periods of low market volatility (the "squeeze" phase) and predict the direction and strength of price momentum after the squeeze ends. This indicator combines the principles of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to detect changes in market volatility, along with a momentum oscillator to measure buying/selling pressure. 2. Key Components of the Indicator The
FREE
Ultimate EMA
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
Multi-Period EMA is a convenient indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a single chart. It is designed to help traders easily identify market trends and key crossover points without the need to add multiple individual EMA indicators. Key Features: Multiple EMAs in one: Simplifies chart analysis by combining several EMA lines into one indicator. Fully customizable: Easily change the period (default 20, 50, 100, 200), color, and thickness of each EMA line. Clean in
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
MultiFrame MA
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
MultiFrame MA: A Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator MultiFrame MA is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a comprehensive market overview across various timeframes. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this tool synthesizes information from multiple charts, giving users a holistic and reliable perspective. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator analyzes data from various timeframes, from M1 up to Monthly, to help users identify trend confluence at different levels. MA
FREE
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
RSI Bollinger Double Confirm
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
This indicator is a trading strategy designed to find high-probability entry points by combining two very popular indicators: Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The core idea is "dual confirmation" : a trade signal is only considered valid when both indicators agree. This helps filter out many of the false signals that occur when using just a single indicator, thereby increasing the reliability of each entry. Bollinger Bands are used to identify relative price value zon
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione