Keyboreding Symbols


    •  Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis.

  • Potential: This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart boundaries during resizes, offering a versatile and distraction-free experience ideal for volatile markets or multi-monitor setups.
  • Settings:
    • ShowSymbolLabel (bool, default=true): Toggle the display of the current symbol label on the chart.
    • FontSize (int, default=14): Adjust the font size of the symbol label for optimal readability.
    • LabelColor (color, default=clrWhite): Customize the color of the symbol label to suit chart aesthetics.
    • LabelCorner (ENUM_BASE_CORNER, default=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER): Select the chart corner for placing the symbol label.
    • ShowButtons (bool, default=true): Enable or disable the Next/Prev buttons for mouse/touch navigation.
    • ButtonWidth (int, default=50): Set the width of the Next/Prev buttons in pixels for size preference.
    • ButtonHeight (int, default=20): Define the height of the Next/Prev buttons in pixels for proportional design.
    • ButtonXOffset (int, default=10): Specify the horizontal offset from the chosen button corner.
    • ButtonYOffset (int, default=30): Determine the vertical offset from the chosen button corner.
    • ButtonSpacing (int, default=10): Adjust the spacing between the Next and Prev buttons.
    • ButtonCorner (ENUM_BASE_CORNER, default=CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER): Choose the chart corner for positioning the buttons, ensuring visibility within chart boundaries.

