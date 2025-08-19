Tpx symbol charger
Forget about searching for the pair you want to open on the Market Watch screen. With TPX Symbol Charger, you'll make your life easier by adding multiple pairs with just one click. You can edit the list of pairs you trade, and with one click, you'll go to the pair you want quickly and accurately! Just fill in the list of pairs, separating them with a semicolon (;). To create a second line of pairs, simply include an asterisk between the semicolons (;*;). Another useful TPX tool for you!