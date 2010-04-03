Fast signals
- Indicatori
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Fast Signals
Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart.
How it works
- Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3.
- The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish when below.
- A buy signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses above the slow T3 while the ribbon is bullish.
- A sell signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses below the slow T3 while the ribbon is bearish.
- Optional TP/SL/Entry lines are drawn automatically at signal time to support disciplined execution.
Key features
- Clear crossover signals with arrow markers (configurable arrow codes).
- Visual T3 ribbon for quick trend confirmation.
- Built-in risk lines: Entry, SL and three TP targets (1:1, 2:1, 3:1 relative to SL%).
- Highly configurable: T3 periods, smoothing (“Hot”), original Tillson option, colors, widths, and styles.
- Lightweight and suitable for multiple timeframes and symbols.
- Auto-cleanup of TP/SL objects when removing the indicator to keep charts tidy.
Inputs
- T3 settings:
- T3Period1, T3Hot1, T3Original1: fast T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
- T3Period2, T3Hot2, T3Original2: slow T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
-
- Signals:
- ShowArrows: show/hide buy/sell arrows.
- ArrowCode_Buy, ArrowCode_Sell: arrow symbol codes (defaults 233 up, 234 down).
-
- Risk overlay:
- StopLossPercent: SL percentage relative to entry price (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).
- ShowTPSL: show/hide TP/SL lines.
- ShowEntry: show/hide the entry line.
-
- Visuals:
- EntryColor, StopLossColor, TakeProfitColor: colors for entry/SL/TP lines.
- LineWidth: TP/SL line thickness.
- LineStyle: TP/SL line style.
-
Usage tips
- Confirm at bar close: signals are most reliable after the bar that triggers the crossover closes.
- Adapt to timeframe: increase T3 periods for higher timeframes, decrease for lower timeframes.
- Risk-first approach: choose StopLossPercent to fit your risk plan; combine with proper position sizing and trade management.
Notes and limitations
- Like any technical tool, signals can update while the current bar is open.
- Use in conjunction with broader analysis (market structure, volatility, levels) for best results.
- No external libraries or third-party dependencies.
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Window: Main chart window
- Plots: T3 ribbon, two T3 lines, buy/sell arrows, optional TP/SL/Entry overlay