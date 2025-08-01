ClearTrend Dashboard

ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner

ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions.


Key Features

  •  Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN
  •  EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average crossover
  •  Real-time RSI value with configurable thresholds
  •  Trend detection: bullish, bearish, or neutral
  •  Trend strength indicator expressed as a percentage
  •  Compact and readable dashboard, displayed directly on the chart
Configurable Settings
  •  EMA timeframes (fast and slow)
  •  RSI settings (overbought/oversold timeframe and levels)
  •  Dashboard position and size
  •  Display colors and font
  •  Update interval (default 5 seconds)
Usage
  • Quickly check trend alignment across multiple timeframes
  •  Confirm EMA signals with the RSI for more reliable analysis
  •  Identify relative strength of a trend to better manage risk
  •  Save time with a centralized, consolidated view of the market
Compatibility
  •  Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
  •  Installation: Copy to the Indicators folder and attach to a chart
  •  Resources: Optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage
With ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0, you have a single dashboard that centralizes multi-timeframe trend analysis, directly from your MetaTrader 5 platform.



















Recensioni 1
Seydcoul Cool
784
Seydcoul Cool 2025.08.02 20:02 
 

Amazing and Excellent Indicator, this is one of the best purchases I have made on the MQL market. The Author is very responsive and friendly.

