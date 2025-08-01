ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner



ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions.



Key Features

Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN

EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average crossover

Real-time RSI value with configurable thresholds

Trend detection: bullish, bearish, or neutral

Trend strength indicator expressed as a percentage

Compact and readable dashboard, displayed directly on the chart

EMA timeframes (fast and slow)

RSI settings (overbought/oversold timeframe and levels)

Dashboard position and size

Display colors and font

Update interval (default 5 seconds)

Quickly check trend alignment across multiple timeframes

Confirm EMA signals with the RSI for more reliable analysis

Identify relative strength of a trend to better manage risk

Save time with a centralized, consolidated view of the market

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)

: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+) Installation: Copy to the Indicators folder and attach to a chart

Copy to the Indicators folder and attach to a chart Resources: Optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage

, you have a single dashboard that centralizes multi-timeframe trend analysis, directly from your MetaTrader 5 platform.











