ClearTrend Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 27 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions.
Key Features
- Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN
- EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average crossover
- Real-time RSI value with configurable thresholds
- Trend detection: bullish, bearish, or neutral
- Trend strength indicator expressed as a percentage
- Compact and readable dashboard, displayed directly on the chart
- EMA timeframes (fast and slow)
- RSI settings (overbought/oversold timeframe and levels)
- Dashboard position and size
- Display colors and font
- Update interval (default 5 seconds)
- Quickly check trend alignment across multiple timeframes
- Confirm EMA signals with the RSI for more reliable analysis
- Identify relative strength of a trend to better manage risk
- Save time with a centralized, consolidated view of the market
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
- Installation: Copy to the Indicators folder and attach to a chart
- Resources: Optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage
Amazing and Excellent Indicator, this is one of the best purchases I have made on the MQL market. The Author is very responsive and friendly.