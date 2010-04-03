SmartTrendATR

 SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator

 Overview

SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range).
It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies.

The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adaptive colors, making it a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.

 Key Features

  • Reliable trend detection using ATR and moving averages

  • Clear BUY/SELL signals with arrows and signal strength (%)

  • Smart labels with format: BUY ▲ (75%) / SELL ▼ (70%)

  • Trend strength levels: Weak / Normal / Strong (↗, ▲, ⬆)

  • Advanced alerts: Popup, sound, email, push notifications

  • Non-repainting signals – stable after bar close

  • Works on all markets: Forex, indices, crypto, commodities

  • Multi-timeframe support: M1 to MN1

 Visual Display

    • Blue → Uptrend

    • Red/Orange → Downtrend

  • Signals:

    • BUY → Green triangle ▲

    • SELL → Red triangle ▼

  • Labels: Arial Black font, 10pt, strong contrast, Unicode symbols

 Trend Strength System

  • >75% → Strong trend (high probability signals)

  • 50–75% → Normal trend (reliable signals)

  • <50% → Weak trend (confirmation required)

 Alerts System

  • Visual popup in MetaTrader

  • Custom sound alert

  • Push notification (mobile/tablet)

  • Automatic email with signal details

 Recommended Usage

  • Trend Following: Enter on signals >60%, SL on opposite line

  • Breakout Trading: Confirmed by color change + arrow

  • Swing Trading: Entry on confirmed reversal, exit <50% strength

 Default Parameters

MA Period = 10 ATR Period = 14 Multiplier = 2.0 MA Method = SMA Alerts = Enabled Labels = Enabled

 Advantages

  • High readability (▲▼ arrows with optimized spacing)

  • Signal strength filtering (percentage-based)

  • Suitable for all strategies (scalping → long-term)

  • Professional and clean visual interface

 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Version: 1.00 Enhanced

  • Buffers: 12 optimized

  • Plots: 3 (trend line + 2 arrows)

  • Instruments: All symbols supported

  • Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

  • CPU Usage: Low

SmartTrend ATR is a tool for traders who need a clear and reliable indicator to identify market trends and improve decision-making.


