SmartTrendATR

SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator

Overview

SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range).

It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies.

The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adaptive colors, making it a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.

Reliable trend detection using ATR and moving averages

Clear BUY/SELL signals with arrows and signal strength (%)

Smart labels with format: BUY ▲ (75%) / SELL ▼ (70%)

Trend strength levels: Weak / Normal / Strong (↗, ▲, ⬆)

Advanced alerts: Popup, sound, email, push notifications

Non-repainting signals – stable after bar close

Works on all markets: Forex, indices, crypto, commodities

Multi-timeframe support: M1 to MN1

Blue → Uptrend Red/Orange → Downtrend

Signals: BUY → Green triangle ▲ SELL → Red triangle ▼

Labels: Arial Black font, 10pt, strong contrast, Unicode symbols

>75% → Strong trend (high probability signals)

50–75% → Normal trend (reliable signals)

<50% → Weak trend (confirmation required)

Visual popup in MetaTrader

Custom sound alert

Push notification (mobile/tablet)

Automatic email with signal details

Trend Following: Enter on signals >60%, SL on opposite line

Breakout Trading: Confirmed by color change + arrow

Swing Trading: Entry on confirmed reversal, exit <50% strength

MA Period = 10 ATR Period = 14 Multiplier = 2.0 MA Method = SMA Alerts = Enabled Labels = Enabled

High readability (▲▼ arrows with optimized spacing)

Signal strength filtering (percentage-based)

Suitable for all strategies (scalping → long-term)

Professional and clean visual interface

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Version: 1.00 Enhanced

Buffers: 12 optimized

Plots: 3 (trend line + 2 arrows)

Instruments: All symbols supported

Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

CPU Usage: Low

SmartTrend ATR is a tool for traders who need a clear and reliable indicator to identify market trends and improve decision-making.



