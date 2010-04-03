SmartTrendATR
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Versione: 1.0
SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator
Overview
SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range).
It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies.
The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adaptive colors, making it a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.Key Features
-
Reliable trend detection using ATR and moving averages
-
Clear BUY/SELL signals with arrows and signal strength (%)
-
Smart labels with format: BUY ▲ (75%) / SELL ▼ (70%)
-
Trend strength levels: Weak / Normal / Strong (↗, ▲, ⬆)
-
Advanced alerts: Popup, sound, email, push notifications
-
Non-repainting signals – stable after bar close
-
Works on all markets: Forex, indices, crypto, commodities
-
Multi-timeframe support: M1 to MN1
-
Blue → Uptrend
-
Red/Orange → Downtrend
-
-
Signals:
-
BUY → Green triangle ▲
-
SELL → Red triangle ▼
-
-
Labels: Arial Black font, 10pt, strong contrast, Unicode symbols
-
>75% → Strong trend (high probability signals)
-
50–75% → Normal trend (reliable signals)
-
<50% → Weak trend (confirmation required)
-
Visual popup in MetaTrader
-
Custom sound alert
-
Push notification (mobile/tablet)
-
Automatic email with signal details
-
Trend Following: Enter on signals >60%, SL on opposite line
-
Breakout Trading: Confirmed by color change + arrow
-
Swing Trading: Entry on confirmed reversal, exit <50% strength
-
High readability (▲▼ arrows with optimized spacing)
-
Signal strength filtering (percentage-based)
-
Suitable for all strategies (scalping → long-term)
-
Professional and clean visual interface
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Version: 1.00 Enhanced
-
Buffers: 12 optimized
-
Plots: 3 (trend line + 2 arrows)
-
Instruments: All symbols supported
-
Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)
-
CPU Usage: Low
SmartTrend ATR is a tool for traders who need a clear and reliable indicator to identify market trends and improve decision-making.