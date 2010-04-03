FTU Trend Pilot

Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators

Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues.





Trend arrow or a entry signal, perhaps entry with retrace, many options.

Watch a short intro video on youtube: coming soon









Features:

Sell and Buy arrows

Visual and sound alert

Trend continuation / Early trend change signal













Usage:

This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices, crypto

All time frames, non repaint, fast loading





Combined with Omega Support this will certainly give you an edge!





Some advice: Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader.





Installation: Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt5 simulator for ea or indicators watch youtube on how to test in mt5 simulator







