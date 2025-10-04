Three Days Timeframe Chart 3D

The 3-Day Currency Overlay Indicator aggregates trading days into customizable multi-day candles (default: 3 days), overlaying them directly on your MT5 chart for seamless higher-timeframe analysis. Ideal for forex, CFDs, indices and synthetics(deriv assets), it helps identify trends, support/resistance, and reversals without switching timeframes.





It displays 3Days timeframe just like every other timeframes.





It also accomodate for holidays, weekends or days with market closed in its calculation of days.





Key Benefits: Reduces chart noise, highlights bullish/bearish periods with color-coding, and includes tooltips for quick OHLC review.

Target Users: Swing traders, positional analysts, and those using ICT/SMC concepts.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) only.

Version: 1.00



