The Bot Btc

TheBotBTC – The Bitcoin Scalping Specialist

TheBotBTC was specifically developed for the highly volatile Bitcoin market and uses advanced probability analysis to detect potential short-term pullbacks. The bot continuously monitors market behavior and calculates, several times per minute, the probability of an upcoming retracement. Only when multiple conditions are confirmed will it execute a precise market entry.

TheBotBTC does not rely on a few large trades, but instead opens many small and fast trades that systematically secure profits. This frequency creates significant cumulative gains over time – with reduced risk.

Simply start – let it run – and withdraw profits at the end of the month.

The bot operates 24/7. The Bitcoin market never sleeps. It trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – without interruptions.

Disable the panel during backtesting to make it faster.

Technical Recommendations:

Currency pair: BTCUSD (Cash or CFD)

Timeframe: M1

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread / Razor

Broker: IC Markets

Spreads: as low as possible – ideally below 50 points

Leverage: minimum 1:200, recommended 1:500

Minimum deposit: 100 USD, 500 USD recommended

Hosting: VPS strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Available Settings:





Magic Number: for unique trade identification

Max Spread (in points): blocks entry during high spreads

Timeframe: recommended is M1 (used internally)

Lot Size: fixed lot size or dynamic based on risk calculation

Risk Management: when enabled, lot size is calculated based on SL distance and desired risk percentage

Risk Percentage: defines what portion of account equity is risked per trade

ATR Stop-Loss: enables a dynamic SL based on ATR value

ATR Period: sets the calculation period for the ATR indicator

ATR Multiplier: multiplies the ATR value to calculate stop distance

Trading Hours: defines the time range (server time) when new trades are allowed

Trailing Stop: enables trailing SL based on used margin

Trailing Trigger (%): profit threshold (relative to margin) to activate trailing

Trailing Distance (%): defines how far the SL trails the price (relative to margin)

New: Recovery-Lot multiplier after a loss

Algorithm Features:





Designed exclusively for BTCUSD

Fixed internal fine-tuning mode (STANDARD)

Multi-layered probability checks before each entry

Ultra-fast execution with built-in spread filter

Strategic high-frequency scalping with small profit targets

Clear exit logic based on short-term moving averages

Supports full automation – no manual intervention required

Automatic management of all positions including SL, TP, and trailing

Uses simple moving averages (SMA) for trend and pullback detection



