Fake Breakout Bot
- Experts
- Rahmat Pradana
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Introducing FAKE BREAKOUT BOT – A Smart Solution to Handle Fake Breakouts in the Asian Range.
Fake Breakout Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the EURUSD, Nasdaq and US30 pairs. It leverages a smart algorithm to detect false breakouts within the Asian session range (00:00–08:00) and executes well-timed reversal trades with precision.
Telegram monitoring: for EURUSD, US30, US100 NasdaQ 2025 click here
🚀 Key Features:
-
Fully automated Asian range identification.
-
Precise detection of fake breakouts with fast execution.
-
Optimized for EURUSD & US30 on H1, M30 and M15 timeframes.
-
Flexible risk and money management settings.
-
Suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies.
💼 Why Choose FAKE BREAKOUT BOT?
-
Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on early market volatility without constant monitoring.
-
Tested in both real-market conditions and multi-year backtests.
-
Comes with regular updates and responsive developer support.
Fake Breakout Bot provides a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their strategy with a focus on Asian session dynamics. Check out the detailed backtests and see how it can fit into your trading plan.