Fake Breakout Bot

Introducing FAKE BREAKOUT BOT – A Smart Solution to Handle Fake Breakouts in the Asian Range.

Fake Breakout Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the EURUSD, Nasdaq and US30 pairs. It leverages a smart algorithm to detect false breakouts within the Asian session range (00:00–08:00) and executes well-timed reversal trades with precision.

Telegram monitoring: for EURUSD, US30, US100 NasdaQ 2025 click here

🚀 Key Features:

  • Fully automated Asian range identification.

  • Precise detection of fake breakouts with fast execution.

  • Optimized for EURUSD & US30 on H1, M30 and M15 timeframes.

  • Flexible risk and money management settings.

  • Suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies.

💼 Why Choose FAKE BREAKOUT BOT?

  • Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on early market volatility without constant monitoring.

  • Tested in both real-market conditions and multi-year backtests.

  • Comes with regular updates and responsive developer support.

Fake Breakout Bot provides a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their strategy with a focus on Asian session dynamics. Check out the detailed backtests and see how it can fit into your trading plan.


