Fake Breakout Bot

Introducing FAKE BREAKOUT BOT – A Smart Solution to Handle Fake Breakouts in the Asian Range.

Fake Breakout Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the EURUSD, Nasdaq and US30 pairs. It leverages a smart algorithm to detect false breakouts within the Asian session range (00:00–08:00) and executes well-timed reversal trades with precision.

Telegram monitoring: for EURUSD, US30, US100 NasdaQ 2025 click here

🚀 Key Features:

  • Fully automated Asian range identification.

  • Precise detection of fake breakouts with fast execution.

  • Optimized for EURUSD & US30 on H1, M30 and M15 timeframes.

  • Flexible risk and money management settings.

  • Suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies.

💼 Why Choose FAKE BREAKOUT BOT?

  • Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on early market volatility without constant monitoring.

  • Tested in both real-market conditions and multi-year backtests.

  • Comes with regular updates and responsive developer support.

Fake Breakout Bot provides a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their strategy with a focus on Asian session dynamics. Check out the detailed backtests and see how it can fit into your trading plan.


Produits recommandés
DeepTrader
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Experts
DeepTrader EA DeepTrader EA is a sophisticated and versatile Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent trading performance across volatile markets. Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on dynamic price movements in cryptocurrencies and precious metals. With a focus on precision, risk management, and adaptability, DeepTrader EA empowers both novice and experienced traders to enhance their trading strate
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le robot ADX avancé MT 5 Réglez simplement le filtre indicateur ADX comme vous le souhaitez et le robot fait le travail pour vous. Fonctionnalités: - Nombre magique - Filtre à tartiner - Prendre des bénéfices - Stop Loss - Décalage de la barre - Sortir à l’opposé signal - Filtre (réglable) - Trailing (réglable) - Martingale (réglable) et bien d’autres. N’hésitez pas à le télécharger et à l’échanger 24h / 24 et 7j / 7. Si vous avez besoin d’aide pour le configurer, n’
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
MoonWalker MT5
Wei Tu
Experts
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. MT4 version User Manual Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF Features: - Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month - Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time - One order at a time, no martingale and grid - Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders - Advanced algorithms for tra
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Experts
PROMO  - Seulement pour les 3 prochains acheteurs, choisissez un expert gratuit ! AUCUN AVIS 5 ÉTOILES N'EST REQUIS POUR LE CADEAU ! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor INFORMATIONS SUR LE BACKTEST : En raison du grand nombre de transactions et de la complexité de l'algorithme, le backtest peut être lent à démarrer, laissez le testeur télécharger les données du serveur du courtier et il démarrera Pour faire un backtes
Fractal grid
Sergei Tsarev
Experts
The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
Bitcoin Maniac
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Experts
Sale of EA: Bitcoin Maniac (M30) for Exness on MQL5 We present Bitcoin Maniac, an Expert Advisor designed to trade on the M30 timeframe with the default broker Exness. This EA offers a robust strategy with strong statistics, perfect for traders aiming for consistent profitability. Check out the results and learn how it operates. Highlighted Statistics Net Profit: $187.01 (+10.89%) Profit Factor: 1.58 Total Trades: 200 Win Rate: 53.50% (107/200 trades) Average Profit Trade: $6.27 Average L
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA A Tool for Statistical Arbitrage Exploration This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who wish to explore correlation-based strategies. It is built on the principle of statistical arbitrage, identifying potential trading opportunities by analyzing the relationship between two currency pairs. Please note that this EA is provided as a foundational tool, and you are encouraged to optimize its settings to align with your individual trading style and risk toleranc
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
Vous cherchez à maximiser vos gains et à minimiser vos risques ? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combine les signaux Heikin-Ashi avec la robustesse de la gestion des risques du module SENTINEL, optimisé pour vous offrir des outils avancés et faciles à utiliser. Points de départ (testé en 2024): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Adaptable à divers actifs et périodes Identifiez des opportunités précises : Saisissez des opérations rentables grâce à la combinaison des signaux Heikin-Ashi, RSI et le nouvea
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Pro Arbitrage EA MT5
M Ardiansyah
1.67 (3)
Experts
Pro Arbitrage EA   trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world. Using the EA : Us
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Plongez dans le monde de pointe du trading Forex avec AI Chess Player – votre outil ultime pour dominer le marché GBPUSD sur la période M5 ! Ce conseiller expert n’est pas qu’un logiciel : c’est votre allié stratégique, parfaitement adapté pour naviguer avec précision et finesse dans les fluctuations du marché. Fort de nombreux succès, AI Chess Player propose une approche révolutionnaire pour maximiser les profits et minimiser les risques. Améliorez votre jeu de trading dès aujourd'hui et laiss
Data Historical Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Experts
IMPORTANT : CET EXPERT EST UNIQUEMENT POUR LE TÉLÉCHARGEMENT DE DONNÉES ET N'EXÉCUTE AUCUNE OPÉRATION DE TRADING Fonction de l'Expert Advisor : Télécharger des données historiques de manière précise, correcte et rapide. Nécessité : Parfois, nous remarquons que certains indicateurs contenant des dessins, des graphiques, des lignes et des flèches se comportent de manière étrange lorsqu'ils sont placés sur le graphique ou lors du changement de timeframe. Les dessins et les lignes peuvent bouger de
FREE
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Experts
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
AlphaTrader DollarYen
Phetolo Mfanelo Mojela
Experts
Introducing AlphaTrader: Your Gateway to Forex Success Meet AlphaTrader, the expert advisor designed to trade the USD/JPY currency pair with exceptional accuracy. Our cutting-edge software operates on multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M20, M30, H1), providing a versatile approach to trading that suits both short-term and long-term strategies. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis : AlphaTrader is your dedicated companion, scanning the USD/JPY charts across various timeframes to identify opti
RsiGridEA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
RsiGridEA ist ein vollautomatischer Handelsroboter (Expert Advisor) für den MT5. Er handelt 24/5 ohne Nachrichtenfilter, er ist einfach einzurichten und funktioniert mit den meisten MT5 Forex Brokern. Plattform:   Metatrader 5 Währungspaare:   Alle Währungspaare auch Indices Zeitrahmen:   H1 Zeitrahmen und Alle anderen. Stunden:   rund um die Uhr DD :   bis zu 50% Einzahlung:   ab 100 Euro für Lot 0,01 Strategie:   RSI Grid - Strategie Das System: Hauptsignal Rsi 70/30 Strategie Variable und
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Experts
"Rockford MT5" - un conseiller avec un nombre minimum de paramètres et sans l'utilisation de martingale. Fonctionne sur la décomposition des niveaux de pointe. Caractéristiques : Paire de devises : XAUUSD (OR). Courtier à faible spread (   Exness, IC Markets ). Dépôt minimum : 150 $. Il est recommandé d'utiliser un VPS avec un faible ping (latence (ms)) pour un fonctionnement 24h/24 et 7j/7. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (paramètres par défaut) Paramètres : "PERIOD" : période (M15 est recommandé). "Tra
Average EA MT5
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
It has a strategy developed by using the Relative Strength Index, Stotastic Oscillator, William's Percent Range and De Marker oscillators together. It gives the best results in EURUSD , EURCAD , EURAUD , USDCHF , AUDCAD , AUDCHF parities. It can operate at major parities.  It operates in the H1 period.  Recommended starting balance is $1000. You can also start with $100, but the risk level should be kept low.  Recommended TakeProfitLevel is between (10-50). Recommended StopLossLevel is between
RSI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
RSI Multi-Currency EA MT5   implémente des stratégies robustes basées sur l'Indice de Force Relative (RSI), largement testées sur plusieurs paires de devises et unités de temps. Cet Expert Advisor offre des fonctionnalités de trading complètes, incluant la récupération en grille, des options de couverture (hedging) et des stratégies de martingale (paramétrables, mais désactivées par défaut). Il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises (cassures, retournements, suivi de tendance) et des règles de s
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Experts
Le conseiller « InterSym MT5 » négocie tous les symboles présentés par le courtier dans le « Market Watch », à condition que le symbole n'ait aucune restriction de négociation. Vous permet d'échanger et de tester jusqu'à 15 symboles (avec des paramètres différents pour chaque symbole) simultanément. L'influence du spread n'est pas critique, ce qui permet de négocier sur des comptes avec un spread élevé (comptes en centimes). L'algorithme de calcul est basé sur la dynamique de mouvement des pr
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
MyFundedNext EA Box Session
Rahmat Pradana
5 (4)
Experts
The trade strategy based on BeakOut Box Session Input Range Start, Range Duration and Range End Time Trading. The BreakOut Mode: ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL ->> Tutorial here Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode: 1.Fixed lotsize 2.Based on Money/trade 3.Based on Risk Percent Day of Week Filter: Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate. Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%) New Version 2.0 Input Stop  Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward) -
EA Pdh Pdl MT5
Rahmat Pradana
5 (2)
Experts
Make it simple your trading strategy used PDH & PDL to get funding "faster!" 2 signal entry methods for Breakout or Reversal PDH-PDL. We recommend doing a backtest first on your demo account before using it on a real account. For BreakOut = true. For Reversal = false. Include Reset All Variable For New Day. EA PDH-PDL. Telegram alert notification:  Monitoring System for GOLD 2025   click here Chat us for any question.
MT4 Box Session
Rahmat Pradana
Experts
THE TRADE STRTEGY BASED ON BREAKOUT EA BOX SESSION Input Range Start (in Hours), Range Duration (in Hours) and Range End Time (in Hours)  Trading. The Breakout Mode: ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode: Fixed lotsize Based on Money/trade Based on Risk Percent Day of Week Filter: Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate. Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%) The SL-TP Mode: Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Rewa
MyFundedNext EA Gold
Rahmat Pradana
Experts
EA Break Session – Expert Advisor for Breakout & Retest Trading EA Break Session is a powerful Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-probability trading opportunities during breakout and retest setups in key market sessions (London, New York, and Asia). With advanced algorithms, EA Break Session automatically detects support & resistance levels , draws session boxes , and executes precise trades based on breakout and retest strategies. Key Features of EA Break Session : Automate
EMA Trend Validator
Rahmat Pradana
Experts
Try $30 for 3 months -  Basic Concepts of This EA This EA is a trend-following based automated trading system that uses the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicator to: Determine the direction of the trend (on large timeframes and entry setup on small timeframes) Determine the entry point (buy/sell stop) Manage open positions (partial close & trailing stop) Avoid false signals when conditions are invalid Telegram alert:  Monitoring System for GOLD 2025   click here Indicators Used  | 
