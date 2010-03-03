Fake Breakout Bot

Introducing FAKE BREAKOUT BOT – A Smart Solution to Handle Fake Breakouts in the Asian Range.

Fake Breakout Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the EURUSD, Nasdaq and US30 pairs. It leverages a smart algorithm to detect false breakouts within the Asian session range (00:00–08:00) and executes well-timed reversal trades with precision.

Telegram monitoring: for EURUSD, US30, US100 NasdaQ 2025 click here

🚀 Key Features:

  • Fully automated Asian range identification.

  • Precise detection of fake breakouts with fast execution.

  • Optimized for EURUSD & US30 on H1, M30 and M15 timeframes.

  • Flexible risk and money management settings.

  • Suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies.

💼 Why Choose FAKE BREAKOUT BOT?

  • Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on early market volatility without constant monitoring.

  • Tested in both real-market conditions and multi-year backtests.

  • Comes with regular updates and responsive developer support.

Fake Breakout Bot provides a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their strategy with a focus on Asian session dynamics. Check out the detailed backtests and see how it can fit into your trading plan.


Önerilen ürünler
DeepTrader
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeepTrader EA DeepTrader EA is a sophisticated and versatile Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent trading performance across volatile markets. Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on dynamic price movements in cryptocurrencies and precious metals. With a focus on precision, risk management, and adaptability, DeepTrader EA empowers both novice and experienced traders to enhance their trading strate
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT 5 Gelişmiş ADX Robotuna Hoş Geldiniz ADX Gösterge Filtresini istediğiniz gibi ayarlamanız yeterlidir ve Robot işi sizin için yapar. Özellik: - Sihirli Numara - Forma Filtresi - Kar Al - Zararı Durdur - Çubuk Kaydırma - Sinyal karşısından çıkın - Filtre (ayarlanabilir) - Sondaki (ayarlanabilir) - Martingale (ayarlanabilir) ve daha fazlası. Lütfen 7/24 indirme ve işlem yapmaktan çekinmeyin. Kurmak için yardıma ihtiyacınız varsa lütfen benimle iletişime geçmek için çekinmeyin.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
MoonWalker MT5
Wei Tu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. MT4 version User Manual Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF Features: - Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month - Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time - One order at a time, no martingale and grid - Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders - Advanced algorithms for tra
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMOSYON  - Sadece sonraki 3 alıcı için, ücretsiz bir uzman seçin! HEDİYE İÇİN 5 YILDIZLI YORUM GEREKLİ DEĞİL! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION uzman danışman 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO uzman danışman 3 - ALGOFUSION FX uzman danışman BACKTEST BİLGİLERİ: Çok sayıda işlem ve algoritmanın karmaşıklığı nedeniyle, backtest başlatılması yavaş olabilir, testerin broker sunucusundan veri indirmesine izin verin ve başlayacak Doğru backtest için varsayılan ayarları ve önerilen test cihazı ayarlarını kullanın (ek
Fractal grid
Sergei Tsarev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
Bitcoin Maniac
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sale of EA: Bitcoin Maniac (M30) for Exness on MQL5 We present Bitcoin Maniac, an Expert Advisor designed to trade on the M30 timeframe with the default broker Exness. This EA offers a robust strategy with strong statistics, perfect for traders aiming for consistent profitability. Check out the results and learn how it operates. Highlighted Statistics Net Profit: $187.01 (+10.89%) Profit Factor: 1.58 Total Trades: 200 Win Rate: 53.50% (107/200 trades) Average Profit Trade: $6.27 Average L
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA A Tool for Statistical Arbitrage Exploration This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who wish to explore correlation-based strategies. It is built on the principle of statistical arbitrage, identifying potential trading opportunities by analyzing the relationship between two currency pairs. Please note that this EA is provided as a foundational tool, and you are encouraged to optimize its settings to align with your individual trading style and risk toleranc
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kârınızı maksimize edip risklerinizi minimize etmek mi istiyorsunuz? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi, Heikin-Ashi sinyallerini SENTINEL modülünün sağlam risk yönetimi ile birleştirir ve size gelişmiş ama kullanımı kolay araçlar sunar. Başlangıç noktaları (2024'te geriye dönük test edilmiş): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Çeşitli varlık ve zaman dilimlerine uyarlanabilir Hassas fırsatları belirleyin : Heikin-Ashi sinyalleri, RSI ve yeni hareketli ortalamalar kesişim filtresinin birleşimi sayesinde k
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Pro Arbitrage EA MT5
M Ardiansyah
1.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pro Arbitrage EA   trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world. Using the EA : Us
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Uzman Danışmanlar
M15 zaman diliminde GBPUSD piyasasına hakim olmak için en iyi aracınız olan AI Satranç Oyuncusu ile Forex ticaretinin son teknoloji dünyasına dalın! Bu uzman danışman yalnızca bir yazılım değildir; piyasadaki dalgalanmaları hassasiyet ve ustalıkla yönlendirmek için hassas şekilde ayarlanmış stratejik müttefikinizdir. Başarı geçmişine sahip olan AI Satranç Oyuncusu, kârı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve riskleri en aza indirmek için devrim niteliğinde bir yaklaşım sunuyor. Ticaret oyununuzu bugün yükse
Data Historical Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ: BU UZMAN YALNIZCA VERİ İNDİRME İÇİNDİR VE HERHANGİ BİR İŞLEM GERÇEKLEŞTİRMEZ Uzman Danışmanın İşlevi: Geçmiş verileri doğru, hatasız ve hızlı bir şekilde indirmek. Gereklilik: Bazen, çizimler, grafikler, çizgiler ve oklar içeren belirli göstergelerin grafiğe yerleştirildiğinde veya zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yapıldığında garip davrandığını fark ederiz. Çizimler ve çizgiler ana ekranda doğal olmayan bir şekilde hareket edebilir. Bu sorun, bazı göstergelerin ihtiyaç duyabileceği gerekl
FREE
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
AlphaTrader DollarYen
Phetolo Mfanelo Mojela
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing AlphaTrader: Your Gateway to Forex Success Meet AlphaTrader, the expert advisor designed to trade the USD/JPY currency pair with exceptional accuracy. Our cutting-edge software operates on multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M20, M30, H1), providing a versatile approach to trading that suits both short-term and long-term strategies. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis : AlphaTrader is your dedicated companion, scanning the USD/JPY charts across various timeframes to identify opti
RsiGridEA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Uzman Danışmanlar
RsiGridEA ist ein vollautomatischer Handelsroboter (Expert Advisor) für den MT5. Er handelt 24/5 ohne Nachrichtenfilter, er ist einfach einzurichten und funktioniert mit den meisten MT5 Forex Brokern. Plattform:   Metatrader 5 Währungspaare:   Alle Währungspaare auch Indices Zeitrahmen:   H1 Zeitrahmen und Alle anderen. Stunden:   rund um die Uhr DD :   bis zu 50% Einzahlung:   ab 100 Euro für Lot 0,01 Strategie:   RSI Grid - Strategie Das System: Hauptsignal Rsi 70/30 Strategie Variable und
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Rockford MT5" - minimum sayıda ayara sahip ve martingale kullanmayan bir danışman. Zirve seviyelerinin dökümü üzerinde çalışır. Özellikler: Döviz çifti:XAUUSD (ALTIN). Düşük spreadli aracı kurum (   Exness, IC Markets ). Minimum depozito: 150$. 7/24 çalışma için düşük ping'li (gecikme (ms)) VPS kullanılması önerilir. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (varsayılan ayarlar) Parametreler: "PERIOD": süre (M15 önerilir). "Trading_BUY": bekleyen alım emirlerini etkinleştir (devre dışı bırak). "Trading_SELL": bek
Average EA MT5
Kenan Gokbak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Relative Strengt Index, Stotastic Osilator , William's Percent Range ve De Marker osilatörleri birlikte kullanılarak geliştirilmiş bir stratejiye sahiptir. En iyi sonucu EURUSD , EURCAD , EURAUD , USDCHF , AUDCAD , AUDCHF paritelerinde vermektedir.  Major paritelerde çalışabilmektedir. H1 periyotunda çalışmaktadır. Önerilen başlangıç bakiyesi 1000$'dır. 100$ ile de başlanabilir fakat risk leveli düşük tutulmalıdır.  Önerilen TakeProfitLevel (10-50) arasındadır. Önerilen StopLossLevel (20-100) a
RSI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Multi-Currency EA MT5   , birden fazla döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş güçlü Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birli
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"InterSym MT5" danışmanı, sembolün ticarette herhangi bir kısıtlaması olmaması koşuluyla, komisyoncu tarafından "Piyasa Gözlemi"nde sunulan herhangi bir sembolün ticaretini yapar. Aynı anda 15'e kadar sembolü (her sembol için farklı ayarlarla) takas etmenize ve test etmenize olanak tanır. Spread'in etkisi kritik değildir, bu da yüksek spreadli (cent hesaplar) hesaplarda işlem yapmanıza olanak tanır. Hesaplama algoritması fiyat hareketinin dinamiklerini temel alır ve sabit noktalara bağlı deği
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MyFundedNext EA Box Session
Rahmat Pradana
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trade strategy based on BeakOut Box Session Input Range Start, Range Duration and Range End Time Trading. The BreakOut Mode: ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL ->> Tutorial here Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode: 1.Fixed lotsize 2.Based on Money/trade 3.Based on Risk Percent Day of Week Filter: Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate. Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%) New Version 2.0 Input Stop  Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward) -
EA Pdh Pdl MT5
Rahmat Pradana
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make it simple your trading strategy used PDH & PDL to get funding "faster!" 2 signal entry methods for Breakout or Reversal PDH-PDL. We recommend doing a backtest first on your demo account before using it on a real account. For BreakOut = true. For Reversal = false. Include Reset All Variable For New Day. EA PDH-PDL. Telegram alert notification:  Monitoring System for GOLD 2025   click here Chat us for any question.
MT4 Box Session
Rahmat Pradana
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE TRADE STRTEGY BASED ON BREAKOUT EA BOX SESSION Input Range Start (in Hours), Range Duration (in Hours) and Range End Time (in Hours)  Trading. The Breakout Mode: ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode: Fixed lotsize Based on Money/trade Based on Risk Percent Day of Week Filter: Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate. Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%) The SL-TP Mode: Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Rewa
MyFundedNext EA Gold
Rahmat Pradana
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Break Session – Expert Advisor for Breakout & Retest Trading EA Break Session is a powerful Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-probability trading opportunities during breakout and retest setups in key market sessions (London, New York, and Asia). With advanced algorithms, EA Break Session automatically detects support & resistance levels , draws session boxes , and executes precise trades based on breakout and retest strategies. Key Features of EA Break Session : Automate
EMA Trend Validator
Rahmat Pradana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Try $30 for 3 months -  Basic Concepts of This EA This EA is a trend-following based automated trading system that uses the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicator to: Determine the direction of the trend (on large timeframes and entry setup on small timeframes) Determine the entry point (buy/sell stop) Manage open positions (partial close & trailing stop) Avoid false signals when conditions are invalid Telegram alert:  Monitoring System for GOLD 2025   click here Indicators Used  | 
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt