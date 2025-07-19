AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
- Experts
- Peter Robert Grange
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 26 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 12
DeepLayer Dynamics
Scalper neurale multisimbolo con architettura adattiva a quattro strategie
DeepLayer Dynamics rappresenta una nuova generazione nella serie Dynamics — un Expert Advisor avanzato basato su logica algoritmica sofisticata e un'infrastruttura multisimbolo.
È progettato per operare simultaneamente su 10 strumenti:
XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF.
Il sistema combina un approccio di scalping ad alta precisione con una reattività dinamica alle evoluzioni della struttura di mercato in tempo reale.
Il cuore del sistema è costituito da quattro moduli strategici indipendenti, ognuno progettato per adattarsi a diverse condizioni di volatilità e comportamenti del prezzo.
Avviso Importante per gli Utenti
Dopo l’installazione, il sistema attiva automaticamente il Modulo Strategico 1, ottimizzato per il trading su XAUUSD.
Puoi cambiare modulo in qualsiasi momento attraverso i parametri di input.
Per assistenza personalizzata, non esitare a contattarmi tramite messaggio privato.
Installazione e Configurazione
Assicurati che tutte le autorizzazioni necessarie siano abilitate nel tuo terminale MetaTrader.
Consulta la guida ufficiale all’installazione:
Guida all’installazione – Configurazione di WebRequest
Segnali Reali Verificabili
DeepLayer Dynamics opera su un'infrastruttura live multilivello.
Ogni istanza è calibrata in base all'ambiente operativo e utilizza strategie modulari adattate allo strumento di riferimento.
Link ai segnali reali:
-
Strategia 1 – Visualizza segnale
-
Strategie 1 e 2 – Visualizza segnale
-
Strategia 1 (ICMarkets) – Visualizza segnale
Licenze e Disponibilità
Prezzo attuale: 550 USD
Sono rimaste solo 10 licenze a questo prezzo.
Una volta esaurite, il prezzo salirà a 750 USD.
Non ci saranno ristampe né riduzioni di prezzo, per garantire l’esclusività e l’integrità delle prestazioni del sistema.
La fascia di lancio a 399 USD è già esaurita.
Dopo l'acquisto, ogni cliente riceverà l’accesso al gruppo Telegram privato.
Contattami direttamente per ricevere il link di invito.
Architettura Strategica DeepLayer (4 Moduli)
1. Precision Strike Logic
Strategia base per tutti gli strumenti supportati.
Utilizza Take Profit e Stop Loss fissi, trailing stop opzionale e un filtro d’ingresso ad alta precisione. Ottimizzata per esecuzioni rapide e rischio contenuto.
2. Modulo XAU Core
Motore dedicato al trading sull’oro (XAUUSD).
Analizza flussi di liquidità, dinamiche temporali e volatilità per identificare punti d’ingresso efficaci.
3. Sensore EUR/USD
Modulo specializzato per EURUSD.
Rileva micro-pattern, anomalie comportamentali e rotture strutturali confermate da dati contestuali.
4. Motore di Espansione Multistrato
Modulo avanzato attivo su tutti gli strumenti.
Distribuisce e gestisce le entrate in zone ad alta probabilità di inversione. Non utilizza un aumento aggressivo del lotto, ma una ricalibrazione intelligente basata sull’analisi strutturale e storica.
Caratteristiche del Sistema
-
Quattro strategie indipendenti
-
Analisi preventiva e adattamento dinamico
-
Supporto multisimbolo per 10 strumenti
-
Nessuna martingala, nessun hedging — compatibile con prop firm
-
Compatibile con broker ECN/NDD
-
Ottimizzato per VPS con prestazioni contenute
DeepLayer Dynamics non è un semplice Expert Advisor.
È un sistema modulare, progettato per interpretare il mercato e adattare in tempo reale la propria logica operativa.
Avvertenza: i mercati finanziari si basano su probabilità, non su certezze. I risultati possono variare in base alle condizioni operative e ambientali.
Very little can be added after what KristianProgekt (2025.09.04 17:41) wrote - please read it, and then - once again. I purchased "AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5" in mid-July. I tested it on a Demo account for five weeks. And for five weeks now I have activated it on a real account. That is, I have a good base of ten weeks, not just 2-3 days. I use only "Strategy 4". For the above-mentioned period of five weeks on a real account, if I divide the profit received by the days during which the bot worked, then this makes an average of 2.6% per day, every day. If the Market is compared to a sea or ocean, and the "AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5" bot is a ship - it is natural that there are calm waters at sea in favorable weather, as well as days when there is a storm (high volatility). The important thing is that regardless of the weather, the ship copes with the waves and continues its journey to the goal. I find the performance and results of "AI DeepLayer Dynamic MT5", "Strategy 4" - stunning, amazingly good! Regarding the Support and assistance from the Developer - I have not met a more responsive and dedicated person to his work than Peter Robert Grange! For me, any bot making an average of one percent per day is a quality bot. But "AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5" makes 2-3 times more than that per day. Since it is based on AI, I hope that it will use the real data and the real trades to train itself improving the performance, thus becoming better and better. And last but not least, a suggestion to the Developer - whether to add a few more AIs to choose from (Claude or/and Grok - which are just as good as ChatGPT). Best wishes!