"Success in trading isn't about perfect predictions - it's about knowing your performance and making informed decisions based on accurate data."

Get started now and trade with complete confidence!



Introduce





ProfitCalculator"

🎯 Trading Performance Calculator Panel or "- Your Smart Trading Companion





Transform Your Trading Success with Real-Time Profit Intelligence!

Are you tired of guessing your trading performance? Stop flying blind and take control of your trading destiny with ProfitCalculator v2.0 - the most comprehensive profit tracking indicator that turns data into winning decisions!





💰 WHY EVERY SERIOUS TRADER NEEDS THIS:

📊 INSTANT PERFORMANCE CLARITY

See your EXACT monthly profits at a glance - no more spreadsheet headaches!

Track your last 3 trading days performance instantly

Get your 30-day average daily profit (customizable display)

Monitor active trades with real-time P&L updates





🎯 MAKE SMARTER TRADING DECISIONS

Risk Management : Know exactly when you're ahead or behind your targets

: Know exactly when you're ahead or behind your targets Position Sizing : Adjust your lot sizes based on monthly performance trends

: Adjust your lot sizes based on monthly performance trends Trading Psychology : Stay disciplined by seeing your actual numbers, not emotions

: Stay disciplined by seeing your actual numbers, not emotions Goal Tracking: Set monthly targets and track your progress effortlessly









⚡ POWERFUL FEATURES THAT SET YOU APART:

✅ Complete Customization Control

Show/hide any section you want (warnings, tips, active trades)

Customize all text messages to match your trading style

Adjust colors, fonts, and positioning for perfect chart integration

Ultra-low resource usage - updates only when needed

✅ Professional Grade Accuracy

Includes profit, swap, AND commission calculations

Excludes weekends from daily averages (real trading days only)

Handles multiple currency pairs simultaneously

Year-to-date profit tracking with monthly breakdowns

✅ Smart & Clean Interface

Automatic single-instance protection (no duplicate displays)

One-click removal button for easy management

Responsive design that adapts to any chart size

Non-intrusive display that doesn't block your analysis



🚀 REAL TRADER TESTIMONIALS:

"Finally! I can see my actual performance without opening MT5's reports. This changed how I manage my risk completely!" - Professional Trader

"The monthly breakdown feature helped me identify my best and worst trading periods. Now I trade more during my peak performance times." - Swing Trader

"Simple, clean, and exactly what I needed. No more guessing if I'm profitable this month!" - Scalper





💡 HOW THIS MAKES YOU A BETTER TRADER:

🎯 Better Risk Management: Know your drawdown limits and profit targets in real-time

🎯 Improved Discipline: See actual numbers, not emotional reactions

🎯 Strategic Planning: Identify profitable patterns and trading sessions

🎯 Goal Achievement: Track progress toward your monthly/yearly targets

🎯 Professional Mindset: Trade like a business with proper P&L tracking



⚙️ EASY SETUP - WORKS IMMEDIATELY:

Drag, drop, done! No complex configuration required

Works on ANY currency pair and timeframe

Compatible with all MT5 account types

Lightweight and fast - won't slow down your platform



🔐 BUILT FOR PROFESSIONALS:

Clean, non-cluttered display

Institutional-grade accuracy

Robust error handling

Regular updates and support



💵 STOP TRADING BLIND - START TRADING SMART!

Every successful trader tracks their performance religiously. The difference between profitable traders and the rest? They know their numbers! Don't let another month pass wondering if you're actually making money.

Your trading account deserves professional monitoring. Your profits deserve professional tracking.

⭐ Perfect for:

Day Traders who need instant performance feedback

Swing Traders tracking monthly goals

Scalpers monitoring session profitability

Portfolio managers overseeing multiple strategies

Anyone serious about trading success





Grab now and transform your trading from guesswork to precision!

"Because successful trading isn't about luck - it's about knowing your numbers and making informed decisions based on real data."



