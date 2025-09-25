Trading Performance Calculator Panel

"Success in trading isn't about perfect predictions - it's about knowing your performance and making informed decisions based on accurate data."

Get started now and trade with complete confidence!


Introduce 

🎯 Trading Performance Calculator Panel or "ProfitCalculator" - Your Smart Trading Companion


Transform Your Trading Success with Real-Time Profit Intelligence!

Are you tired of guessing your trading performance? Stop flying blind and take control of your trading destiny with ProfitCalculator v2.0 - the most comprehensive profit tracking indicator that turns data into winning decisions!

💰 WHY EVERY SERIOUS TRADER NEEDS THIS:

📊 INSTANT PERFORMANCE CLARITY

  • See your EXACT monthly profits at a glance - no more spreadsheet headaches!
  • Track your last 3 trading days performance instantly
  • Get your 30-day average daily profit (customizable display)
  • Monitor active trades with real-time P&L updates

🎯 MAKE SMARTER TRADING DECISIONS

  • Risk Management: Know exactly when you're ahead or behind your targets
  • Position Sizing: Adjust your lot sizes based on monthly performance trends
  • Trading Psychology: Stay disciplined by seeing your actual numbers, not emotions
  • Goal Tracking: Set monthly targets and track your progress effortlessly



⚡ POWERFUL FEATURES THAT SET YOU APART:

Complete Customization Control

  • Show/hide any section you want (warnings, tips, active trades)
  • Customize all text messages to match your trading style
  • Adjust colors, fonts, and positioning for perfect chart integration
  • Ultra-low resource usage - updates only when needed

Professional Grade Accuracy

  • Includes profit, swap, AND commission calculations
  • Excludes weekends from daily averages (real trading days only)
  • Handles multiple currency pairs simultaneously
  • Year-to-date profit tracking with monthly breakdowns

Smart & Clean Interface

  • Automatic single-instance protection (no duplicate displays)
  • One-click removal button for easy management
  • Responsive design that adapts to any chart size
  • Non-intrusive display that doesn't block your analysis


🚀 REAL TRADER TESTIMONIALS:

"Finally! I can see my actual performance without opening MT5's reports. This changed how I manage my risk completely!" - Professional Trader

"The monthly breakdown feature helped me identify my best and worst trading periods. Now I trade more during my peak performance times." - Swing Trader

"Simple, clean, and exactly what I needed. No more guessing if I'm profitable this month!" - Scalper

💡 HOW THIS MAKES YOU A BETTER TRADER:

🎯 Better Risk Management: Know your drawdown limits and profit targets in real-time
🎯 Improved Discipline: See actual numbers, not emotional reactions
🎯 Strategic Planning: Identify profitable patterns and trading sessions
🎯 Goal Achievement: Track progress toward your monthly/yearly targets
🎯 Professional Mindset: Trade like a business with proper P&L tracking


⚙️ EASY SETUP - WORKS IMMEDIATELY:

  • Drag, drop, done! No complex configuration required
  • Works on ANY currency pair and timeframe
  • Compatible with all MT5 account types
  • Lightweight and fast - won't slow down your platform


🔐 BUILT FOR PROFESSIONALS:

  • Clean, non-cluttered display
  • Institutional-grade accuracy
  • Robust error handling
  • Regular updates and support


💵 STOP TRADING BLIND - START TRADING SMART!

Every successful trader tracks their performance religiously. The difference between profitable traders and the rest? They know their numbers! Don't let another month pass wondering if you're actually making money.

Your trading account deserves professional monitoring. Your profits deserve professional tracking.

⭐ Perfect for:

  • Day Traders who need instant performance feedback
  • Swing Traders tracking monthly goals
  • Scalpers monitoring session profitability
  • Portfolio managers overseeing multiple strategies
  • Anyone serious about trading success


Grab now and transform your trading from guesswork to precision!

"Because successful trading isn't about luck - it's about knowing your numbers and making informed decisions based on real data."


Produits recommandés
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitaires
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilitaires
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilitaires
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Experts
Golden Rhythm - Trading Adaptatif avec Protection des Actualités Intégrée Golden Rhythm - Maîtrisez la Volatilité en Toute Simplicité Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Profitez de la technologie de pointe avec Golden Rhythm ! Cet EA est optimisé pour s'adapter aux marchés volatils, donnant aux traders les outils nécessaires pour contrôler les risques tout en maximisant les performances. Que vous soyez débutant ou un trader professionnel à la recherche de fonctionnal
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicateurs
À propos de l'indicateur Ce indicateur est basé sur des simulations de Monte Carlo des prix de clôture d'un instrument financier. Par définition, Monte Carlo est une technique statistique utilisée pour modéliser la probabilité de différents résultats dans un processus impliquant des nombres aléatoires basés sur des résultats observés précédemment. Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ? Ce indicateur génère plusieurs scénarios de prix pour un actif en modélisant les variations de prix aléatoires au fil
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilitaires
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 5. Il utilise les niveaux de prix basés sur Fibonacci, combinés à une analyse des tendances et des structures, pour définir les points d'entrée et de sortie. L'EA prend en charge les positions longues et courtes et intègre des paramètres de gestion des risques. Fonctionnalités principales : • Utilise la logique de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour tracer les points d'entrée, SL et TP. • Ta
FREE
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilitaires
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicateurs
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est actuellement en version bêta. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en cours de développement et de petits bugs peuvent apparaître. Si vous rencontrez un problème, merci de le signaler — vos retours nous aident à améliorer le produit. Le prix augmentera après la sortie officielle. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depuis des chaînes ou groupes Telegram vers votre compte MetaTrader 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Partial Closure EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT5 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Plus de l'auteur
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Utilitaires
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Momentum candle indicator with Heiken
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Indicateurs
<h2> Détecteur de Bougies Momentum – Filtre de Price Action Haute Précision</h2> <p><strong>Version 1.75 | Indicateur MT5 de Niveau Professionnel</strong></p> <p>Élevez votre trading à un niveau supérieur avec <em>Momentum Candle</em>, un outil puissant et dynamique qui vous aide à identifier les <strong>bougies de momentum à forte conviction</strong> — avec un corps directionnel dominant et des mèches minimales. Parfait pour les traders de breakout, de tendance, et les adeptes du price acti
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis