Momentum candle indicator with Heiken

🔥 Momentum Candle Identifier – Precision-Powered Price Action Filter

Version 1.75 | Professional-grade MT5 Indicator

Take your trading to the next level with Momentum Candle, a powerful and dynamic tool that helps you identify high-conviction momentum candles — those with strong directional body and minimal wicks. Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and price action enthusiasts.


✅ Key Features:

  • Automatic Threshold Calculation
    No need to guess body size—this tool dynamically adjusts the minimum body threshold based on symbol and timeframe (works great with Gold, JPY pairs, majors).
  • Precise Momentum Detection
  • Detect candles with a dominant body and minimal wicks—clear signs of strong market momentum.
  • Heiken Ashi Support
    Optional built-in Heiken Ashi filter to reduce noise and improve signal quality.
  • Info Panel with Real-Time Metrics
    A live dashboard shows current candle’s body size, wick size, and wick ratio in pips—plus dynamic visual status (Matched / No Match / Waiting).
  • Smart Alert System
    Get alerts when a new momentum candle is forming or confirmed. Supports on-screen alerts, sounds, and mobile push notifications.
  • Visual Enhancements
    Easy-to-see arrows and optional vertical lines mark momentum candles for fast chart reading.
  • TEST Button Included
    Built-in button to test alert/notification setup before real signals come.

💼 Why Use MomentumCandle?

  • Improves confidence in breakout or trend-trading entries.
  • Filters out noise and indecision candles.
  • Saves time with instant visual and audio alerts.
  • Works with any instrument and timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.).

💼 How To Use It ? (video on Youtube)

  1. Without Heiken Ashi Analisys involved  https://youtu.be/ge2g8Rt2MNs

  2. With Heiken Ashi Analisys https://youtu.be/DtqHKvJESsE



📦 What You Get:

  • Fully featured indicator
  • Lifetime updates
  • Compatible with most brokers and account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

🎯 Whether you’re a beginner looking for clean setups, or a pro wanting precision, MomentumCandle helps you trade only when the market shows real intent.




Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Utilità
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Trading Performance Calculator Panel
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Utilità
"Success in trading isn't about perfect predictions - it's about knowing your performance and making informed decisions based on accurate data." Get started now and trade with complete confidence! Introduce  Trading Performance Calculator Panel or " ProfitCalculator"  - Your Smart Trading Companion Transform Your Trading Success with Real-Time Profit Intelligence! Are you tired of guessing your trading performance? Stop flying blind and take control of your trading destiny with ProfitCalcu
