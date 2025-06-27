Momentum candle indicator with Heiken

🔥 Momentum Candle Identifier – Precision-Powered Price Action Filter

Version 1.75 | Professional-grade MT5 Indicator

Take your trading to the next level with Momentum Candle, a powerful and dynamic tool that helps you identify high-conviction momentum candles — those with strong directional body and minimal wicks. Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and price action enthusiasts.





✅ Key Features:

Automatic Threshold Calculation

No need to guess body size—this tool dynamically adjusts the minimum body threshold based on symbol and timeframe (works great with Gold, JPY pairs, majors).

Detect candles with a dominant body and minimal wicks—clear signs of strong market momentum.

Heiken Ashi Support

Optional built-in Heiken Ashi filter to reduce noise and improve signal quality.

A live dashboard shows current candle’s body size, wick size, and wick ratio in pips—plus dynamic visual status (Matched / No Match / Waiting).

Get alerts when a new momentum candle is forming or confirmed. Supports on-screen alerts, sounds, and mobile push notifications.

Easy-to-see arrows and optional vertical lines mark momentum candles for fast chart reading.

Built-in button to test alert/notification setup before real signals come.





💼 Why Use MomentumCandle?

Improves confidence in breakout or trend-trading entries.

with instant visual and audio alerts. Works with any instrument and timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.).



💼 How To Use It ? (video on Youtube) Without Heiken Ashi Analisys involved https://youtu.be/ge2g8Rt2MNs With Heiken Ashi Analisys https://youtu.be/DtqHKvJESsE





📦 What You Get:

Fully featured indicator

Lifetime updates

Compatible with most brokers and account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

🎯 Whether you’re a beginner looking for clean setups, or a pro wanting precision, MomentumCandle helps you trade only when the market shows real intent.











