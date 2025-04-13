BTC Terminator

Bitcoin Terminator 1.2 (1hr TF)

 Backtest Results (Initial Deposit $100)
  Net Profit: $1,725.02
  Profit Factor: 4.50
  Max Drawdown: 21.79%
  Total Gross Profit: $2,218.27 | Total Loss: $493.25
  Sharpe Ratio: 5.47
  Consecutive Wins: 16 trades
  Margin Level: 4,463%

 What Makes BTC Terminator 1.2 Unique?

BTC Terminator is an Expert Advisor developed to trade BTCUSD trends, using a powerful mix of technical indicators. It analyzes momentum, breakouts, trend strength, and moving average crossovers to execute precise entries:

 Multi-Criteria Logic:

  • ADX, ATR, QQE, OSMA, and KC

  • Real momentum detection and validated direction

  • Trades only triggered in high-probability zones

  Effective and Flexible Risk Management:

  • Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Trailing

  • Predefined secure Profit Target

  • Configurable coefficients for SL/TP and trailing

  • Robust exposure control system

  Recommended Initial Capital
Based on the system's maximum drawdown (~22%), we recommend:

  $100 per 0.01 lots

This allows trading with safety margin, even during losing streaks.
  Ideal for accounts from $100 up to $1,000+ (adjusting lot size proportionally).

  Time and Season Strategy
  Best performance:

  • Monday to Friday

  • Peak hours: 15:00 to 17:00 UTC
     Strongest months: January, March, October, December

  Fully Configurable Variables
This EA is highly adaptable to different brokers and market conditions. Includes optimized set file!


