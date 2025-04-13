Bitcoin Terminator 1.2 (1hr TF)

Backtest Results (Initial Deposit $100)

Net Profit: $1,725.02

Profit Factor: 4.50

Max Drawdown: 21.79%

Total Gross Profit: $2,218.27 | Total Loss: $493.25

Sharpe Ratio: 5.47

Consecutive Wins: 16 trades

Margin Level: 4,463%

What Makes BTC Terminator 1.2 Unique?

BTC Terminator is an Expert Advisor developed to trade BTCUSD trends, using a powerful mix of technical indicators. It analyzes momentum, breakouts, trend strength, and moving average crossovers to execute precise entries:

Multi-Criteria Logic:

ADX, ATR, QQE, OSMA, and KC

Real momentum detection and validated direction

Trades only triggered in high-probability zones

Effective and Flexible Risk Management:

Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Trailing

Predefined secure Profit Target

Configurable coefficients for SL/TP and trailing

Robust exposure control system

Recommended Initial Capital

Based on the system's maximum drawdown (~22%), we recommend:

$100 per 0.01 lots

This allows trading with safety margin, even during losing streaks.

Ideal for accounts from $100 up to $1,000+ (adjusting lot size proportionally).

Time and Season Strategy

Best performance:

Monday to Friday

Peak hours: 15:00 to 17:00 UTC

Strongest months: January, March, October, December

Fully Configurable Variables

This EA is highly adaptable to different brokers and market conditions. Includes optimized set file!



