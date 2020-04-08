Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4

Overview

The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals. 

Key Features

Market Tops and Bottoms

  • Market Tops: Identifies overbought conditions, displayed as a green histogram when triggered (gray when inactive).
  • Market Bottoms: Identifies oversold conditions, displayed as a red histogram when triggered (gray when inactive).
  • Separate Window: Histograms are plotted in a dedicated indicator window for clear visualization.

Calculation Logic

  • Williams VIX Fix Formula: Measures the distance between current price and recent highs/lows, expressed as a percentage.
  • Bollinger Bands: Applies a standard deviation multiplier to a simple moving average to define upper and lower bands for detecting extremes.
  • Percentile Threshold: Uses a percentile calculation to filter significant price levels, ensuring robust signal detection.

Alerts

  • Market Top Alert: Triggers when a market top condition is met, with a customizable message (e.g., "Market Top Reached").
  • Market Bottom Alert: Triggers when a market bottom condition is met, with a customizable message (e.g., "Market Bot Reached").
  • Enable/Disable Alerts: Users can toggle alerts for tops and bottoms independently.

Customization

The indicator offers flexible input parameters to suit different trading styles:

  • Standard Deviation High Period: Adjusts the lookback period for calculating price extremes (default: 22).
  • Bollinger Bands Period: Sets the period for the moving average and standard deviation (default: 20).
  • Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation Multiplier: Controls the width of the bands (default: 2.0).
  • Percentile High Period: Defines the lookback period for percentile calculations (default: 50).
  • Percentile: Sets the percentile threshold for detecting extremes (default: 85.0).
  • Alert Settings: Enable or disable alerts for market tops and bottoms, with customizable messages.

If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me

If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev
Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev using my exclusive promo code: ENTEGRA10
