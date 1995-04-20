USA Indexes Quant Indicator MT4

Property of Vertical Capital

Edition: Gugol_Quants

About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR:

This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT4)

This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle.

It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4.

However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings.

About indicator, we can recommend you the best commercial analysis settings, just contact us

Recommendations

The Recommended Timeframe that you can use is H1, H2, H3 and H4 .

You can use the indicator on the following assets : US500, NAS100 and US30 . Signals are activated on "Open" Candle.

An ECN broker is always recommended for your manual trading(We suggest: PEPPERSTONE).

If the chart appears distorted, reset and configure the timeframe until the signals appear clean (As shown in the reference image)

When trading in risk assets, you should always have a trading plan associated with good risk management.







