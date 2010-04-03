Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Average

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – MT5 Indicator

Description:

The EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) indicator for MT5 allows you to display an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from a higher (or lower) timeframe directly on your current chart.

Example: You can see the Daily (D1) EMA 9 plotted directly on your H1 chart, or even on an M5 chart, helping you align your entries with higher timeframe trends without switching between charts.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Display EMA from selectable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

  • Always drawn on the active chart (no need to open multiple charts).

  • Simple input: choose EMA period and target timeframe.

  • Lightweight and fast, suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders.

  • Clean visualization that does not clutter your chart.

📊 Use Case Examples:

  • Display Daily EMA 9 on H1 → to follow daily trend while trading intraday.

  • Display H4 EMA 9 on M15 → perfect for scalping with higher timeframe confirmation.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders who want to clearly understand multi-timeframe trend direction in a simple and efficient way.


Changelog Template – MTF EMA StepLine (MT5)

Version 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

  • First public release.

  • Added EMA Multi Timeframe with step-line display.

  • Supports input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

  • Customizable EMA period, applied price, line color, and line width.


🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia

Judul:

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – Indikator MT5

Deskripsi:

Indikator EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) untuk MT5 memungkinkan Anda menampilkan garis Exponential Moving Average (EMA) dari timeframe lain langsung pada chart yang sedang Anda gunakan.

Contoh: Anda dapat melihat EMA 9 Daily (D1) langsung di chart H1 atau bahkan di chart M5, sehingga memudahkan analisa arah trend dari timeframe lebih tinggi tanpa harus berpindah chart.

🔹 Fitur Utama:

  • Menampilkan EMA dari timeframe pilihan (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

  • EMA selalu ditampilkan di chart aktif (tidak perlu membuka banyak jendela chart).

  • Input yang mudah: pilih periode EMA dan timeframe yang diinginkan.

  • Ringan dan cepat, cocok untuk scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader.

  • Visual yang jelas dan bersih sehingga tidak mengganggu chart utama.

📊 Contoh penggunaan:

  • Menampilkan EMA 9 Daily di chart H1 → untuk melihat arah trend harian sambil entry di intraday.

  • Menampilkan EMA 9 H4 di chart M15 → cocok untuk scalping dengan konfirmasi trend dari H4.

Indikator ini sangat membantu trader yang ingin memahami arah trend multi-timeframe secara praktis dan efisien.

Versi 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

  • Rilis pertama untuk publik.

  • Menambahkan EMA Multi Timeframe dengan tampilan garis tangga (step-line).

  • Mendukung input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

  • Periode EMA, harga yang digunakan, warna dan ketebalan garis dapat diatur.


Prodotti consigliati
Tick Volume Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Tick Volume Oscillator MetaTrader 5 The Tick Volume Oscillator utilizes the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to illustrate volume fluctuations within the market. This indicator moves around a central zero line, offering a visual representation of volume changes. In MetaTrader 5, when the EMA line rises above zero, it turns green—signaling a bullish trend.  Conversely, when it falls below zero, it turns red—indicating bearish conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Heiken Ashi Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Heiken Ashi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) integrates smoothed price action with dynamic average calculations to help traders interpret trend momentum and reversal setups more effectively. This tool builds on the Heiken Ashi methodology, rendering price data as histogram bars in a dedicated panel beneath the main price chart. It enables traders to spot clearer directional trends by removing short-term volatility. «Indicator Installation & User Guide»
FREE
Chaikin Mony Flow CMF Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) Download for MetaTrader 5 The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is designed to evaluate the buying and selling pressure in the market over a defined number of periods. This oscillator ranges from -1 to +1 and plays a crucial role in detecting momentum shifts in money flow. It emphasizes volume-based signals to highlight potential reversals and divergences in market trends. The CMF oscillator comes pre-configured with a 20-period default on th
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.82 (11)
Indicatori
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.63 (8)
Indicatori
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicatori
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
Large Price MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Indicatori
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
Nameless Stochastic
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicatori
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: NO NAME and data is shown in the sub window. It could be stupid, BUT, if you are running out of space in Micro windows like Mini Charts, where the indicator's name is totally useless, you came to the right place. And that's it! I know it seems stupid but I needed the classical version of Stochastic indicator without that annoying name on my Mini Chart, so I did it that way... The original formula is right from Metaquote's
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicatori
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicatori
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Tripple Moving Averages With Alert
Amani Fungo
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
About. This indicator is the combination of 3 Exponential Moving averages, 3,13 and 144. it features Taking trades in the direction of trend, and also helps the trade to spot early trend change through Small moving averages crossing Big Moving averages Product features 1. Have built in Notification system to be set as the user desires (Alerts, Popup notification and Push Notification to Mobile devices) so with notification on, you do not need to be at home, or glued to the computer, only set and
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (7)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Supertrend etradro
Christian Opperskalski
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
FREE
Smoothed Heiken Ashi
SASA MIJIN
4.67 (18)
Indicatori
This is Heiken Ashi smoothed version, where you can choose on what type smoothness you want to make your strategy base. You can choose between EMA or MA, on the period you want. And you can choose colors. Definition:  The Heikin-Ashi technique averages price data to create a Japanese candlestick chart that filters out market noise. Heikin-Ashi charts, developed by Munehisa Homma in the 1700s, share some characteristics with standard candlestick charts but differ based on the values used to cre
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicatori
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5 The   Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5   applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4   | ALL Produ
FREE
RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MT5 The RSI on MA Indicator integrates Moving Average Crossovers with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to enhance trend detection and momentum analysis. By merging these technical elements, it improves precision in identifying market movements. The indicator displays two oscillating lines ranging from 0 to 100, making it easier to pinpoint buy and sell opportunities while clarifying trend directions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Time Bars Ends
Jhoni Robby Susanto
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator that shows the countdown to the change of candles is equipped with an alert when the bar changes (the alert is not active if installed on the M1 time frame). Displays seconds if installed in time frame M1, displays minutes and seconds if installed in time frame above M1, and displays hours and minutes if installed in time frame h1 and above. The time displayed is calculated based on the running time.
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
SUPERTREND; È un indicatore di trend following basato sull'ATR SuperTrend creato da Olivier Seban. Può essere utilizzato per rilevare i cambiamenti nella direzione del trend e individuare gli arresti. Quando il prezzo scende al di sotto della curva dell'indicatore, diventa rosso e indica una tendenza al ribasso. Al contrario, quando il prezzo si sposta al di sopra della curva, l'indicatore diventa verde, indicando un trend rialzista. Come altri indicatori, funziona bene su SuperTrend se utilizza
FREE
Indicator MA Channel
Alexey Smirnov
Indicatori
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added. Basic parameters: Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line. The indicator is freely available.
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Indicatori
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicatori
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
YKL Monte Carlo Simulation
Ygor Keller Luccas
Indicatori
Indicador Monte Carlo Simulation Indicador faz uma regressão linear nos preços de fechamento do ativo escolhido e gera uma simulação de Monte Carlo de N preços aleatórios para definir 3 níveis de sobrecompra e 3 níveis de sobrevenda. O primeiro processo é a Regressão Linear dos preços de fechamento do ativo, no qual é regido pela equação: Y = aX + b + R Onde   Y   é o valor do ativo escolhido,  X   é o tempo,   a   é a inclinação da reta,   b   é a intersecção da reta e   R   é o resíduo. O resí
FREE
HMA5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
4.22 (9)
Indicatori
Hull Moving Average is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a color version of the indicator. This indicator has been developed based in the original version created by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are 9 to 64. The larger the period, the softer the light. Method - smoothing m
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicatori
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicatori
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.72 (43)
Indicatori
Indicatore zone di supporto e resistenza MT5 questo indicatore sa come identificare automaticamente massimi e minimi. Questo indicatore di supporto e resistenza crea linee di supporto e linee di resistenza basate su massimi e minimi. come creare linee di supporto e resistenza. questo è un indicatore per creare linee automatiche di supporto e resistenza. come trovare il livello di supporto con l'indicatore. questo indicatore trova i massimi e i minimi automaticamente. L'indicatore crea automatica
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (52)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
Altri dall’autore
Moving Average Short Term Long Term
Bambang Nugroho
Indicatori
Description (English) EMA 5-20-200 Cross Alerts (Fixed Alerts, No Repaint) This indicator combines three popular EMAs (5, 20, and 200) to help traders identify short-term, mid-term, and long-term trends. With visual arrows on the chart and automatic alerts (popup & push notification) , it allows traders to catch entries and trend confirmations without constantly monitoring the screen. Key Features: Plots EMA 5, EMA 20, and EMA 200 directly on the chart. Generates Buy/Sell signals (EMA5 vs
FREE
WaveTrend Pro Arrow
Bambang Nugroho
Indicatori
WaveTrendPro Arrow – Adaptive Cross Signal with Smart Alerts Description WaveTrendPro Arrow is a clean and powerful visual indicator designed to detect trend-reversal points using the classic WaveTrend oscillator (WT1/WT2 cross) , enhanced with intelligent on-chart arrows , real-time alerts , and mobile push notifications . Unlike traditional WaveTrend indicators that display signals in a subwindow, this version shows precise entry arrows directly on the main chart , positioned adaptively
FREE
Wavetrend with Crosses
Bambang Nugroho
Indicatori
Read This : Please provide comments and reviews for future improvements. WaveTrendPro_Indi v1.05 WaveTrend indicator with enhanced histogram visualization: WaveTrendPro_Indi v1.05 Indikator WaveTrend dengan tampilan histogram yang lebih jelas: Histogram otomatis   lebih tinggi   (bisa diatur dengan parameter   HistScale ). Warna histogram   berbeda untuk positif & negatif   → tren naik lebih mudah dibaca. Tetap ringan & responsif di berbagai pair/timeframe. Cocok untuk scalper, swing trader,
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione